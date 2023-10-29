Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati/2nd): I had to attack
MotoGP World Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia did everything in his power to maintain his top position. He tried to control his ride at first, but then had to take his heart in both hands to seriously challenge his toughest rivals Jorge Martin and Brad Binder. But the Italian roared across the finish line in third place - and then slipped to second. Martin is now 13 points short of first place in the World Championship.
The duel between Pecco Bagnaia (26) and Jorge Martin is becoming more and more electrifying. The race at the Buriram International Circuit offered another example of this and above all a foretaste of the duel between the two aces for the last three GP weekends.
"If I hadn't attacked so uncompromisingly, I would have ended up only fifth or sixth in the end," Pecco Bagnaia recognised after the 26 tough laps in Thailand. "I had a good start from the second row and at the beginning I decided to ride in a controlled manner and to take it easy on my tyres."
But as the World Champion was increasingly attacked by the riders behind him, notably also harassed and also briefly overtaken by Marc Marquez, once again with a knife between his teeth, the 27-time GP winner realised that the risk of attacking himself was probably lower than being cleared away by an attacking rival in the rear.
"I then set to work to reduce the gap to Martin and Binder. That actually worked out quite well. But obviously I strained my rear tyre a bit more than the two leaders. I can only compliment them on their tyre management," Pecco said after the race.
But he was far from dissatisfied. "I kept the damage within limits. When I think about how we started the weekend, that was almost the optimum. And above all, I think we also gained important knowledge for the next races."
On his daring overtaking attempt two laps from the end, when he tried to bag Martin and Binder in one go, Bagnaia himself had to smile. "If that had succeeded, I could have celebrated it as my best manoeuvre of my career."
MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec
3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778
8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168
12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323
14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093
16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640
17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435
- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down
- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down
- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back
*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)
**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)
MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323
10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339
12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535
16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854
OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)
MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.