Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati/2nd): I had to attack

World Champion and Lenovo Ducati star Pecco Bagnaia was only in 6th place in the early stages of the Thai GP, but then he turned up the heat - and was lucky to inherit 2nd place.

MotoGP World Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia did everything in his power to maintain his top position. He tried to control his ride at first, but then had to take his heart in both hands to seriously challenge his toughest rivals Jorge Martin and Brad Binder. But the Italian roared across the finish line in third place - and then slipped to second. Martin is now 13 points short of first place in the World Championship.

The duel between Pecco Bagnaia (26) and Jorge Martin is becoming more and more electrifying. The race at the Buriram International Circuit offered another example of this and above all a foretaste of the duel between the two aces for the last three GP weekends.

"If I hadn't attacked so uncompromisingly, I would have ended up only fifth or sixth in the end," Pecco Bagnaia recognised after the 26 tough laps in Thailand. "I had a good start from the second row and at the beginning I decided to ride in a controlled manner and to take it easy on my tyres."

But as the World Champion was increasingly attacked by the riders behind him, notably also harassed and also briefly overtaken by Marc Marquez, once again with a knife between his teeth, the 27-time GP winner realised that the risk of attacking himself was probably lower than being cleared away by an attacking rival in the rear.

"I then set to work to reduce the gap to Martin and Binder. That actually worked out quite well. But obviously I strained my rear tyre a bit more than the two leaders. I can only compliment them on their tyre management," Pecco said after the race.

But he was far from dissatisfied. "I kept the damage within limits. When I think about how we started the weekend, that was almost the optimum. And above all, I think we also gained important knowledge for the next races."

On his daring overtaking attempt two laps from the end, when he tried to bag Martin and Binder in one go, Bagnaia himself had to smile. "If that had succeeded, I could have celebrated it as my best manoeuvre of my career."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.