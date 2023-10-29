Marc Márquez (Honda/6th): "We managed to do that".

Marc Márquez exceeded expectations with 6th place in Buriram. And he was asked whether he would have stayed with Honda if the Japanese had hired Gigi Dall'Igna from Ducati.

Marc Márquez once again sold his skin as dearly as possible in the MotoGP race at the Chang International Circuit. He fought fierce wheel-to-wheel battles with rivals such as Bagnaia, Marini and Aleix Espargaró in the early stages, then fell into Fabio Quartararo's hands and crossed the finish line seventh behind the factory Yamaha rider. But afterwards he slipped up to 6th as Aleix Espargaró (5th) received a 3-second penalty for low tyre pressure (2nd offence 2023) and slipped to 8th.

"It's the same every weekend. With the hard rear tyre our bike behaves more consistently, but we then struggle a lot with performance on Sunday in the full distance race. It drops a lot then, the time difference is significant, plus you have to change the way you ride with it," reported Marc, who has not gone beyond 14th in the World Championship so far.

"In the Sprint Race yesterday we saw that tyre wear is extremely high for us. I did think strongly today about whether I should make an aggressive choice and take the soft rear tyre. Maybe it would have been okay; I don't know," added the 30-year-old Spaniard.

"I definitely went for the conservative choice and took the same rear tyre as everyone else. I then tried to control myself throughout the race. I made an effort here to be able to have a stable weekend. We managed to do that," the Honda star stated.

Ducati have taken 14 MotoGP wins (a record for the Italians) in 17 Grand Prix this year. Martin won four times, Bagnaia six, Bezzecchi three, Zarco once.

Marc Márquez will work with Ducati racing boss Gigi Dall'Igna in 2024. The goat-bearded Italian now admitted that he was approached by Honda and asked if he wanted to switch to the Japanese. Would Marc have stayed with HRC if he had?

"I don't know if a switch could have taken place. Now the decisions have been made," Márquez replied. "That's why I don't want to talk about ifs and buts and speculate now. Since everything is official, I feel liberated, that's what you win. I concentrate on riding the bike and don't care about any rumours. I prefer to use my energy to bring out that intensity in the last three Grand Prix."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (Oct 29):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps back

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.