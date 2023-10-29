Luca Marini (Ducati/7th): Breathed a lot of hot air

Luca Marini rounded off a thoroughly solid day for the Mooney VR46 squad in Buriram on MotoGP Sunday with 7th place, but he was not satisfied and suffered from the hot conditions.

Luca Marini showed a strong opening phase in Buriram and fought against Brad Binder and Alex Márquez and Aleix Espargaro for the podium places. However, Valentino Rossi's half-brother was then pushed through to eighth place. Due to the penalty for Espargaró he gained one more position.

His team mate Marco Bezzecchi also managed to squeeze past the tall Marini on lap 18. In the finish "il Maro" also lost out to Marc Márquez and Fabio Quartararo. "It's not enough and not the result I expected. I would have expected a better result," Marini stressed. "Sure, the top three were very strong today."

"I tried to save the rear tyre a lot, but in the end it broke down earlier on me than on my opponents," said the Ducati GP22 rider. "I had problems with the deceleration of the bike. I couldn't turn in well because of the slipping and that also affected the exit of the corner. But the problem was the corner entry, I think."

Marini reports, "I asked around. The other riders said it was okay with the rear tyre. Then it got hairy in the last four or five laps. For me, however, it was already pretty bad with about nine laps to go. We have to analyse it now because it can be very hot in Malaysia as well. So it's very important to get the temperature down in the tyre."

"I didn't do anything crazy. I actually got the problems before the battle with Bez. I therefore had quite little to counter him with."

Does Marini see his huge body size as a factor in tyre wear? "It can be, but I can't do anything about that as a rider.... I can't control it or even change it. Maybe I need to use my body better though."

On riding behind rivals, Marini said, "You breathe a lot of hot air. You sweat a lot more! It's much hotter every time than when you ride alone. It was very exhausting at the end. With my bruised shoulder, I also had problems braking at the end."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.