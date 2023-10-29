Marco Bezzecchi (4th): "The pain was strong".

Considering that Marco Bezzecchi went from fourth on the grid to tenth in the opening round of the Thailand GP on Sunday, his fourth place was a remarkable result in the end. "Unfortunately I made a few mistakes at the beginning, there was also a contact with Marc, I lost time because of that. But mainly it was the mistake in the first corner, right after the start. When I braked, I almost hit Aleix. That's why I went wide and lost places to Alex Márquez and some other riders who should have been behind me."

This season's three-time GP winner then launched a recovery effort that brought him to within two seconds of the leaders. "I was very strong on the brakes, so I was able to overtake, but it then becomes difficult with tyre management when you have to go from the back to the front. Luckily my feeling with the bike was very good, we also did a fantastic job with the electronics set-up. This allowed me to push without putting too much stress on the tyre."

"But yes, I am satisfied, but I also know that I could have done a bit more," "Bez" summed up on Sunday afternoon in Thailand.

Overall, the balance of the overseas triple with Mandalika, Phillip Island and Buriram is also thoroughly positive for the Mooney VR46 rider. After all, he only broke his right collarbone on 7 October. "I really can't complain against the backdrop," the World Championship bronze medallist underlined. "It was really difficult. Today it was once again the last effort, that also motivated me even more. Because I know how much I've suffered so far, so I couldn't give up on the last day."

"My goal was to salvage some points and try to do my best. I certainly wasn't expecting a podium finish in the Indonesian sprint. I don't really know where that came from because the pain was really strong," the 24-year-old Italian wondered himself in retrospect about his strong lightning comeback. "If I am honest, though, the track here in Buriram was the hardest for me. After three weeks on the bike, this track with the hard braking points really destroyed me physically - not on the bone per se, but on the shoulder and the neck. Damn, I was destroyed, the pain was really strong in the second half of the race. I tried to give it everything I had though."

That's where the race-free weekend ahead of the final triple of the season (in Sepang, Doha and Valencia) comes in handy. "I'm really looking forward to coming home and having a few days to recover. It's going to be tough, my body is quite stiff on the right side now, also because I always have to compensate it with the legs and everything as well. That's why these days are important for me now. I will try to come to Malaysia in the best shape possible and try the maximum for the last three races."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps back

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.