Johann Zarco (Ducati/10th): My style does not help me

Outgoing Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco secured only 10th place at Buriram on Sunday, a week after his maiden MotoGP triumph in Australia, after the Frenchman started from 11th on the grid. The two-time Moto2 champion was just under ten seconds off his victorious Pramac teammate Jorge Martin.

"The pace was super high! Everyone was extremely fast! Two mistakes ensured that the race was then gone for me," the 33-year-old explained, exhausted. However, he believes, "At least it would have been possible to fight for the top five."

"My style doesn't help me in the battle in the groups. If I put a bit of distance out, the guys poke in on the inside before the corner. But if I get on the inside myself to overtake, I don't make the corner. That is one of my weaknesses," the Frenchman described.

"Today, when everyone was going almost the same speed, I made a mistake twice on the brakes. The tyre was possibly too hot when you are riding behind an opponent in the slipstream. I lost three positions once and four positions once. I can be happy that I came back from 16th, that's always positive."

Zarco knows, "I was a few tenths faster than the rivals around me after about 15 laps. Starting from 11th was also a problem for the race. If I could at least start from row 2, I would have the pace for the top-3. Then maybe less riders attack you and after 15 laps I would be in a good position, I would feel good. But I had to come back from 16th this time in the 15 laps."

"Unfortunately I have the same problem as always. When the bike moves, I fight against it way too much. That's the only problem I would say. That disappoints me a little bit on a day when I'm going so fast."

"The hard rear tyre worked very well. It wouldn't have been good to go for the medium. We had good pace from lap 15. The hard tyre was a good choice," Johann assured.

On Jorge Martin's performance, Zarco noted. "We hardly speak to each other - I experience him as very focused. He is doing what works for him and it is doing perfectly at the moment. He has to continue like this and try to keep this level. This is the only way for him to become champion. What happened to him at Phillip Island was a mistake. He was also very fast on the medium there. It was logical to use the hard tyre here. From 1st or 2nd place you can control the race and also the rear tyre well; that is a big difference. Also how Pecco came back was strong. I can only congratulate."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.