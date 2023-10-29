Aleix Espargaró: "I thought I was going to die".

It is not new that the Aprilia riders reach their limits with the RS-GP in hot conditions. In the 26-lap race in Buriram, however, it was so bad that Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales could hardly breathe.

Aleix Espargaró crossed the finish line on Sunday at the Chang International Circuit in fifth place after 26 laps, 4.303 seconds behind winner Jorge Martin (Ducati). However, because his tyre pressure was below the minimum limit prescribed by Michelin in more than 50 per cent of the race laps, the Aprilia factory rider had to accept a 3-second penalty for the second offence of this kind this season, which dropped him down to eighth place.

Nevertheless, the 34-year-old Catalan was still the best representative of the manufacturer from Noale. Miguel Oliveira had a technical problem, Raúl Fernández had to settle for 15th place and Maverick Viñales even had to retire because of the intense heat on the Aprilia.

Espargaró also reported conditions at the limit. "I couldn't breathe. That was the hardest race of my life," described the three-time MotoGP winner. "In the last three laps I even panicked because I tried to breathe but couldn't get any air. When I came to the pits, I thought I was going to die. I just couldn't get any air. It was a very hard race and it was very difficult to stay focused."

After recovering, the Aprilia captain moved on to analysis in his press session, "Today's race is emblematic of my World Championship situation for me. We are in fifth position, the four riders who finished ahead of me are faster this year and have a better bike than me," he pointed to Ducati GP23 riders Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia as well as Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder.

"In the first half of the race I was pretty good, but in some places I don't have enough power and in some other places there is a bit of lack of grip," explained Aleix Espargaró. "I was too much on the limit to follow them. Overall the race wasn't bad, but in the last eight laps I couldn't even see the reference for the braking points. It was unbelievable - the worst race of my career. Because all the heat from the engine flows from the middle, in the tank area, right into the lungs. Because of that, we can't breathe. Maverick gave up the race because of that and came to the pits. And Raúl told me that he couldn't get any air at the middle of the race and that's why he had to slow down the pace and lost ten seconds."

This is a familiar problem with the RS-GP in heat races, which the Aprilia engineers at Noale just can't seem to get to grips with. "This has happened year after year on the same tracks over the past four seasons. But today it was really at the limit," underlined the World Championship fifth-placed rider. So much at the limit that it was dangerous, he said.

"They try different things, but nothing works. Raúl and I, for example, tried some kind of pipe in the morning warm-up, but it didn't help. I don't know why the bike is emitting such heat. It's crazy. I was practically born with this bike, I can't even remember the last time I rode another bike because it was seven years ago. But Maverick, who comes from Yamaha, or Raúl, who rode a KTM before - I talked to him and he told me that he didn't get any heat at all last year, none at all. It's very strange," Espargaró mused.

Maverick Viñales confirmed his teammate's statements after pitting his RS-GP with three laps to go, shaking his head. I "ve started to not have a clear head because of the heat," the 28-year-old Spaniard cited as the reason. "Especially on the straights, when you lie down on the bike, the heat was stifling. The moment came when it was best to stop. It was pointless to keep risking."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.