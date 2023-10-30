Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha/11th): "It's my own fault".
"It's my own fault," admitted "Franky" Morbidelli (27) after finishing eleventh in the 26-lap race at the Chang International Circuit. "From such a lousy starting position, from 18th, it is practically impossible to still achieve a top classification. My bike would have been good enough for a much better pace." A claim that was impressively underlined by his Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo with fifth place.
Contrary to the often-heard fear that the front tyre would break down in the 26-lap race, the Michelin rubber did not sputter for the Italo-Brazilian. "We stayed within the correct window for both temperature and pressure. Even in the slipstream we had no problems. But this track doesn't actually put much stress on the front tyre anyway."
"But in the race it was really difficult to overtake. On top of that, I had a huge bump in turn 3 in the early stages. Nevertheless, I am reasonably satisfied with my race," Morbidelli summed up.
The eleven-time GP winner is now looking forward to the upcoming race in Sepang, Malaysia, in a fortnight. "That is one of my favourite tracks. I am always super fast there. However, it is always difficult to make predictions. The interaction between track, tyres or electronics always holds something surprising."
MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec
3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778
8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168
12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323
14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093
16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640
17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21.307
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435
- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down
- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down
- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back
*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)
**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)
MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323
10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339
12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535
16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854
OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)
MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.