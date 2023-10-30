Gigi Dall'Igna: Why Honda didn't really appeal to him

Ducati racing sheep Gigi Dall'Igna came to Ducati from the Piaggio Group exactly ten years ago and is now experiencing the most successful phase of his career. That's why he says: "A switch to Honda would be illogical."

As early as 6 June 2023, SPEEDWEEK.com published an interview with Ducati-Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'igna entitled "Would activity at Honda be conceivable?". And of course, after the Reds' continued run of success, it was a matter of time before the 57-year-old Italian was contacted by the top managers of the Honda Racing Corporation.

Because Marc Márquez already suggested in the first half of the 2023 season that Honda must finally poach renowned technicians from Ducati, Aprilia and KTM. Because the fact that the chubby new Technical Manager Ken Kawauchi (he came from Suzuki in the winter and was supposed to replace Technical Director Takeo Yokoyama) was a failure had already been recognised by the Honda riders at the first test in February in Sepang.

SPEEDWEEK.com had already learned before the Misano GP that the HRC managers had gone on a shopping spree in the paddock - and had rejections from all the top technicians.

A few days ago, Gigi Dall'Igna was asked by the colleagues of the daily newspaper "Gazetta dello Sport" whether he could have imagined a change to Honda. Wouldn't such a "job rotation" to Honda be an attractive challenge - combined with a presumably highly tempting annual salary?

"As you can imagine, there were some considerations," Dall'Igna admitted in October. But he feels comfortable and in good hands at Ducati, he stressed. "I have worked really hard to make Ducati an example for others. To leave now would not be logical."

Dall'Igna continued, "Of course, you could also make the argument that I did my job at Ducati and mastered the challenge. Honda would have been a similarly interesting and big challenge."

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, however, Gigi Dall'Igna already revealed in the summer what still drives him in the most successful phase of his professional career at Ducati Corse, after finally realising his dream of winning the MotoGP World Championship (with Pecco Bagnaia in 2022) in his ninth year at Borgo Panigale.

Honda had been in crisis for four years. They buy exhausts, swingarms and chassis in Europe. Why shouldn't a winning Italian take an influential role at HRC?

"I don't think such a scenario is in question at Honda. That's why I don't consider such plans or ideas," Gigi Dall'Igna answered this question last summer.

But he did not categorically reject such a possibility, because in motorsport unexpected events happen every week. "Yes, right. That's true," Gigi admitted at the time.

When asked about his latest ambitions in motorcycling, the brilliant and innovative constructor and manager replied, "We want to confirm and repeat the results of 2022. It is not easy to reproduce these results in the Superbike World Championship and MotoGP. But that was already my big goal for 2023 in the winter. We have also set ourselves the goal of also winning the Supersport World Championship for the first time in 2023."

Incidentally, this plan also succeeded back in September with Nicolò Bulega on the superior 955cc Panigale V2 - after an indescribable winning streak. And last Saturday, Álvaro Bautista won the World Superbike Championship for the second time in a row.

To top it all off, Ducati Corse also built the unit bikes for the MotoE World Championship for the first time in 2023, which also brought satisfaction to the teams - after the first four problematic years with the Energica-Corsa monsters.

Gigi Dall'Igna: Ten years at Ducati

In 2022, Ducati won the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships in the same year for the first time in the company's history. Gigi Dall'Igna, took up the post of General Manager at Ducati Corse in October 2013. He came from the Piaggio Group (with the Aprilia, Derbi and Gilera brands) with the intention of becoming world champion in the "premier class" for the first time in his career as a constructor and race manager with the Reds in Borgo Panigale. After nine and a half sometimes arduous years, the time had come in 2022.

Dall'Igna's knowledge and methods at Ducati and Piaggio, where he was successful in the 125cc, 250cc and Superbike classes for Aprilia, Derbi and Gilera, have helped him win a total of 25 rider World Championship titles and more than 40 team and brand World Championship titles.

The next few weeks will also be exciting. Jorge Martin is within 13 points of World Championship leader Bagnaia. The manufacturers' championship has been won again (for the fourth time in a row). In the riders' championship, three Desmosedici riders are in the top three places, and two others (Zarco and Marini) are in the top eight.

Honda, on the other hand, is in such a mess that even a magician like Gigi Dall'Igna will not be able to get it going again before the age of 60.