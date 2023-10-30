Brad Binder: "Will give Jorge more of a run for his money at Sepang".

Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder put up a good fight against the Ducati supremacy in Buriram and was not sparing with his praise for Jorge Martin after the narrow defeat.

Brad Binder said after his third-place finish at the Thailand GP that he had woken up in the morning with the intention of finally making his first MotoGP victory since Spielberg 2021 a reality. But the Ducati supremacy (2024 with 14 wins in 17 races!) proved to be an insurmountable hurdle on the 4.554 km Chang International Circuit (seven right turns and five left turns, longest straight: 1 km long) as well.

Brad Binder dashed to the finish in second place after a very aggressive and admirable ride, but was relegated to third because of the "track limits" forgiveness. Already in Assen he had lost second place on both Saturday and Sunday because of the unauthorised visits to the green areas.

Nevertheless: After 2nd place in Jerez, 3rd place in Silverstone and 2nd place in Spielberg, the South African conquered his fourth Sunday podium this year. Add to that the sprint wins at Las Termas and Jerez and three second sprint places at Le Mans, Spielberg and Motegi for the World Championship fourth-placed rider, who is now already 51 points ahead of his rival Aleix Espargaró in the riders' championship.

Thailand produced the fourth closest podium result in the history of the World Motorcycle Championship, as Bagnaia lost only 0.253 sec to winner Martin when he crossed the finish line in third place. And Martin was only 0.114 sec ahead of the defiant Brad Binder, who was then penalised.

Binder roared past as the leader at the start/finish on laps 22, 23 and 24. Did he realise straight away at this stage that he could not escape from the terrific Martin?

"Yes, I made the move, but it took me a few laps to catch Jorge. I went down the back straight, then I had some 'pumping' in the middle of the tyre there. I thought, 'Oh, no, I hope the base rubber doesn't come out now.' The bike then became quite unstable going into the corner. That's when I realised Jorge wasn't going to let me get away. Nevertheless, I did my best, because I really wanted to hold on to the lead until the end. I wanted the win more than anything else that day. But it was not to be."

It was also admirable how aggressive and explosive Jorge Martin was in the final laps, despite the pressure because of his World Championship situation, and how he controlled the Ducati flawlessly on the limit, covering all the lines skilfully.

No wonder most MotoGP riders have long called the "Martinator" the number one title candidate.

Did Binder find another spot in the finish where an attack could have been worthwhile? "I wanted to get into position in turn 4. But then my front wheel slipped away there... That was it. Yes, Jorge showed a great performance. He defended where he had to. He did a very clean and fast lap in the finish, considering how bad the tyres were. I take my hat off to him. He is driving incredibly strong at the moment. But I'm looking forward to giving him more of a run for his money in Sepang in a fortnight' time."