Alex Márquez (Ducati/out): "I was not crazy"

Alex Márquez was the only rider to start the Thai GP on the softer of the available rear tyres. He was in the top three in the first half of the race. After his crash, he is puzzling over the tyre choice.

Even his Gresini Ducati team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio thought he was crazy. But Alex Márquez (27) was determined to try. He was the only rider of the top cracks to start the race in Buriram on the softer of the two Michelin tyre compounds available. "I had thought about it carefully and was convinced that the calculation could work out," Alex Márquez commented on his tyre choice after the race.

In the end, the calculation did not work out for the former Moto3 and Moto2 world champion. "You will never know if it would have worked. I made this choice because I noticed in the practice sessions that the wear between my medium rubber and the harder compound was not that big. And in the race I expected better turn-in behaviour. And that's what happened."

Until just before the halfway point of the race, the pious wishes of the younger Márquez were absolutely fulfilled. He was panting behind the leading duo Martin/Binder by just two tenths of a second and held on to third place. But then, precisely on lap 13, came the fatal end to his brave tyre experiment.

"I was just about to attack Brad Binder when I slipped over the front wheel in turn 12 and flew off. A painful crash. In every way."

He said he had been taken completely by surprise himself, as the handling of his Gresini-Ducati GP22 had felt very good immediately before the crash. "I always controlled my tyre management. It was still a great weekend for us. The bike was great to ride and it was tremendous fun. If you compare it to Australia, where we had big problems, the progress was really positive."

Alex Márquez is also pleased that Gresini's Riders Coach Manuel Poggiali will also remain with Gresini's MotoGP riders with Team Principal Nadia Padovani, despite his new commitment to the Ducati factory team in 2024. "Manu is part of the Gresini family. I am very happy that he can continue to support us. And there are additional synergies with the factory team, which will also help us."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps back

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.