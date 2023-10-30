Alex Márquez (Ducati/out): "I was not crazy"
Even his Gresini Ducati team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio thought he was crazy. But Alex Márquez (27) was determined to try. He was the only rider of the top cracks to start the race in Buriram on the softer of the two Michelin tyre compounds available. "I had thought about it carefully and was convinced that the calculation could work out," Alex Márquez commented on his tyre choice after the race.
In the end, the calculation did not work out for the former Moto3 and Moto2 world champion. "You will never know if it would have worked. I made this choice because I noticed in the practice sessions that the wear between my medium rubber and the harder compound was not that big. And in the race I expected better turn-in behaviour. And that's what happened."
Until just before the halfway point of the race, the pious wishes of the younger Márquez were absolutely fulfilled. He was panting behind the leading duo Martin/Binder by just two tenths of a second and held on to third place. But then, precisely on lap 13, came the fatal end to his brave tyre experiment.
"I was just about to attack Brad Binder when I slipped over the front wheel in turn 12 and flew off. A painful crash. In every way."
He said he had been taken completely by surprise himself, as the handling of his Gresini-Ducati GP22 had felt very good immediately before the crash. "I always controlled my tyre management. It was still a great weekend for us. The bike was great to ride and it was tremendous fun. If you compare it to Australia, where we had big problems, the progress was really positive."
Alex Márquez is also pleased that Gresini's Riders Coach Manuel Poggiali will also remain with Gresini's MotoGP riders with Team Principal Nadia Padovani, despite his new commitment to the Ducati factory team in 2024. "Manu is part of the Gresini family. I am very happy that he can continue to support us. And there are additional synergies with the factory team, which will also help us."
MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec
3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778
8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168
12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323
14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093
16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640
17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435
- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down
- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps back
- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back
*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)
**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)
MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323
10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339
12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535
16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854
OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)
MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.