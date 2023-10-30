Jack Miller: Too much wheelspin, little acceleration
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
"It was a long, exhausting race. I gave everything I could. But that's all I could do," said the disappointed Australian after the finish. "While Brad Binder was clearly the fastest in the first sector of the track, I struggled to find the drive I needed out of the corners there all weekend, especially coming out of Turn 1 and Turn 3."
Like almost all other MotoGP riders, Miller had opted for the hard compound on the rear wheel, but found no explanation as to why this type of tyre did not work optimally on his machine, of all things. "I tried everything to find more drive out of the corners. I changed my lines, I straightened the bike earlier, I rode with more and with less lean angle, I upshifted earlier, I really tried everything. But nothing helped."
Miller continued, "The bike just doesn't go forward like the others, on corner exit I lose 2, 3 bike lengths. Even the Yamaha pull away and take a length or two off me on the back straight," Miller continued. "If you still want to attack and make up the gap going into the next corner, it gets hairy."
It so happened that Miller was unable to improve from his 15th place on the grid, but was also pushed out of the points after two-thirds of the race distance by the catching Enea Bastianini and had to make do with 16th place.
"When the drop came in tyre performance, I just lost more speed," Miller sighed. "It's disappointing not even to bring home points, also because the guys in the team have been working so hard. But that's the MotoGP class these days: you finish a race 14 seconds behind the winner - and still you come away empty-handed!"
MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec
3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778
8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168
12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323
14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093
16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640
17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435
- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down
- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down
- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back
*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)
**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)
MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323
10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339
12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535
16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854
OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)
MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.