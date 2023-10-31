Joan Mir (Honda/12th): At least no crash

Repsol Honda factory rider Joan Mir rode to 12th place in both the sprint and the main race of the Thailand GP - and was particularly pleased that instead of crashing he at least scored a few points.

Seeing Joan Mir in the gravel is almost the norm in what has been a devastating season so far for the Spanish former world champion. "The most positive thing about this weekend is that we didn't crash, we saw the chequered flag in both races," Mir summed up after the Thailand Grand Prix.

Indeed, Mir showed himself to be saddle-fast in the main event in Buriram, doggedly battling it out in the points, even though he lost out to Franco Morbidelli on the final lap with a completely depleted rear tyre, dropping to eleventh place. "In the final, in terms of tyre grip, I paid for all the overtaking I managed to do at the beginning of the race," Mir explained. "I gave 100 per cent and had a solid pace throughout the race. The result doesn't quite reflect the progress we made, I would have been a bit happier with a top 10 result. But for that we need to be better from the start. The way we lagged behind on Friday and Saturday is not acceptable."

On the plus side, the Majorcan credited the braking behaviour of the Honda, which allowed him to attack to his heart's content before the corners. "But apart from that, the races continue to be troublesome. In the MotoGP class, the rider can make the difference when braking, but it's hard physically as well as mentally when you're with people at the start of the corner after a late braking manoeuvre, only to see them straighten up and zoom off again. When that game is repeated all over the place for 26 laps, you're mentally burnt out - not to mention your tyres!"

At least, he said, it was a ray of hope to be in contention at all, with a race pace an acceptable two tenths of a second behind the leaders. And the fact that he finished safely in both races is something that will give him the boost he needs for the final three Grand Prix of the season, he said. "When the season finale approaches and you don't see much more than zeros on your record, it's very sobering. I am relieved that I was able to take a handful of points from the races in India, Japan and now Thailand," Mir underlined.

Result MotoGP race, Buriram (29.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.