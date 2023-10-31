Márquez stresses after test release: "Never against Honda".

Marc Márquez made it clear in Buriram that he will not be holding back in his last races on the Honda RC213V. At the same time, he is grateful to have received clearance for the Valencia test.

With places 4 (in the sprint) and 6 (in the main race after the time penalty against Aleix Espargaró) Marc Márquez delivered a remarkable performance in his fourth-last Grand Prix as a Honda factory rider. Anyone who would have expected the six-time MotoGP champion to take a leisurely approach to his farewell tour on the unruly RC213V was once again proved wrong.

"I will try to keep this intensity in my riding for the last races. Because that way, once I join the new project, I will have the pace - whether the pace will be enough, I don't know. But at least I will be ready," the 30-year-old Spaniard commented.

On Sunday in Buriram, this was even felt by some of his fellow competitors, with whom Marc Márquez fought intense duels. "Yes," agreed the 59-time MotoGP winner. "I went out on the track and I was hot," he grinned. "I tried to attack at the beginning. Because I realised straight away that if I didn't attack, a bike would overtake me every time coming out of the first and third corners. So I said to myself: 'Attack is the best defence! Attacking has to be done on the brakes on our bike, I braked late in turn 5 and turn 12 - but it wasn't enough. I lost a bit of time with Aleix, it was a close fight. After that I found my pace and finished my race."

Especially in the duel with Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaró, it was as if much more than just a sixth intermediate place was at stake. "Yeah, we lost a second and a half in one lap," laughed Márquez, who was clearly enjoying the fight. "After that he had the better pace on the hard tyre. On Saturday I beat him, on Sunday he beat me. When Fabio Quartararo overtook me at the end, I caught up again and thought maybe I could get there in the last lap. However, I then saw that I was over-riding the bike too much and it was also important to finish the race, so I stayed calm."

Marc Márquez has three race weekends left in the Repsol Honda box, after which he will step onto the Gresini Ducati for the first time at the one-day test in Valencia on 28 November. Alberto Puig confirmed on the sidelines of the Thailand GP that he will receive the appropriate clearance for this.

The 2023 World Superbike Championship, on the other hand, already came to an end last weekend, and today, Tuesday, there will be a first taste of 2024 at the test in Jerez - albeit without Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was unable to reach an agreement with his previous employer Yamaha to get on the BMW already.

"It depends on the relationship and how you do things," Marc Márquez said when asked about it. "I, for example, maintain a very good relationship with Honda. That's a fact and I've said that. I have heard that in the past they banned Rossi from testing when he went to Yamaha. But it depends on the way you do things. And I was never against Honda, we always talked calmly and tried to find the best solution for the project and understand the situation. Honda has very human staff and we have an eleven-year bond."

On Razgatlioglu's situation, Marc cannot give an opinion. "Because you don't know what's going on internally," the eight-time world champion indicated. "I'm just happy about my situation and I want to thank Honda again for allowing me to ride the new bike."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.