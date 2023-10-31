Takaaki Nakagami (Honda/14th): Tactics like Marc Márquez

Takaaki Nakagami scored two championship points with a spirited final sprint at the Thailand GP - and in future he will be relying on Marc Márquez's slipstream tricks to get further ahead in qualifying as well.

In MotoGP qualifying, Marc Márquez likes to get into the slipstream of Francesco Bagnaia or his Ducati brand colleagues and even sends spies to the end of the pit lane to make sure he doesn't miss the ideal moment to set off. It's a tactic that saves Márquez a tenth of a second or two on his fastest lap - and drives Bagnaia and co. up the wall. In Buriram, Red Bull-KTM factory rider Jack Miller was Marc's victim in Q1.

In order to also be at the front and improve his position on the grid, Takaaki Nakagami now also relies on such slipstream tricks. "Normally I prefer to ride alone, but sometimes it's difficult to get a good lap time that way. That's why I started to look for the slipstream of the fast KITM and Ducati riders here in Thailand," the Japanese rider revealed.

This has a number of advantages, Nakagami explained. "Firstly, it helps you accelerate better out onto the straights and find more speed. And secondly, you get used to the differences in aerodynamics compared to riding alone. Following someone has a big impact on the aerodynamics of your bike, and being on the back wheel of other fast riders already in practice was a big help in the race. No more panicking in the bunch!"

At the next race in Malaysia, he will further refine his new tactics, "Taka" announced. "The Sepang track has two long straights, and for maximum performance and the best possible position on the grid, I will consistently look for slipstream - with the same tactics as Marc Márquez!"

Then better race results than 14th place in Buriram are also possible, he said. "After the start I was a bit disappointed with myself. I got away well, but then got stuck in the pack and couldn't make up any positions," said Nakagami. "Towards the end of the race my pace was in line with the top-5 or top-6, but at the beginning I was too slow," he summed up.

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.