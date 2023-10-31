Two-day Jerez test with Ducati, Honda and Aprilia

In addition to numerous Superbike World Championship riders, the MotoGP test riders from Ducati, Honda and Aprilia are also testing in Jerez on Tuesday and Wednesday this week with a view to 2024.

While the MotoGP regulars are taking a short break after the three consecutive race weekends in Indonesia, Australia and Thailand before the Malaysia GP from 10-12 November heralds the final triple of the season, the course is currently being set for 2024 at private testing in Jerez.

Stefan Bradl from Bavaria is in action for HRC on the RC213V, Lorenzo Savadori is working on the Aprilia RS-GP for 2024. The Circuito de Jerez has been rented for Tuesday and Wednesday by the Ducati Corse test team, all the others are guests. Of course, the focus is particularly on the Superbike teams, because after the season finale of the near-series World Championship last weekend, many of them are out with their new riders for the first time.

But the test rides are also important for the MotoGP manufacturers in view of 2024 and the first winter test with their regular riders on 28 November in Valencia, as shown by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, among others: After suffering a broken ankle on his left foot on 8 October, he is still on crutches, but late on Tuesday morning he nevertheless got on his MotoGP bike.

The 37-year-old Italian has been working tirelessly in recent weeks to be ready to ride again in time. "It's a battle against time, but when the Desmosedici GP is calling, you have no choice but to do everything for it," Pirro let it be known. However, there is a question mark behind his actual fitness level.

Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista, who will take part in the Malaysian GP in Sepang with a wildcard, could step in. "A good a fortnight ago I also did a MotoGP test for Ducati because they had some parts to try for 2024," the Spaniard told us in Jerez. "The plan is for Pirro to test. But if he can't, I'll be here. Maybe I can do a few laps on the GP bike to collect some data for Ducati. That would also be good for me because I could then build up some feeling before I fly to Sepang."