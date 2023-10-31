Official: The 2024 test calendar for all classes

Dorna published the complete test dates for the upcoming MotoGP season on Tuesday. In addition, it is now clear when and where the Moto2 and Moto3 riders will prepare for 2024.

While Ducati, Honda and Aprilia are holding a private MotoGP test with Michele Pirro, Stefan Bradl and Lorenzo Savadori in Jerez these days, all the dates for the tests with the regular riders before and during the 2024 season have now also been fixed.

The winter tests in Valencia (28 November), Sepang (6 to 8 February) and Doha (19 and 20 February) have already been fixed since April. In addition, there will be three official test days during the season, namely in Jerez, Mugello and Misano, each on the day after the Grand Prix on the same circuit.

All in all, the number of test days with the MotoGP regulars will be increased by one day to a total of nine days compared to the 2023 season. This was agreed with the manufacturers, teams and riders, as well as tyre supplier Michelin, because a new front tyre is to be tested with a view to 2025.

For the smaller classes, there will again be a three-day IRTA test in Jerez from 28 February to 1 March before the season opener in Qatar (8 to 10 March 2024). In addition, a private test (on separate days for Moto3 and Moto2) will take place at the "Autodromo Internacional do Algarve" in Portimão, Portugal.

MotoGP pre-season tests 2024.

28 November 2023: Valencia after 2023 season finale



01 to 03 February 2024: Sepang shakedown test (for test riders and rookies)

06 to 08 February 2024: Sepang test

19 and 20 February 2024: Qatar test

MotoGP tests of the 2024 season

29 April 2024: Jerez

03 June 2024: Mugello

09 September 2024: Misano

Moto2 pre-season tests 2024

24 and 25 February 2024: Portimão (private test)

28 February to 1 March 2024: Jerez (IRTA test)

Moto3 pre-season tests 2024

22 and 23 February 2024: Portimão (private test)

28 February to 1 March 2024: Jerez (IRTA test)