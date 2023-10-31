What causes Enea Bastianini (Ducati/13th) problems

From last place on the grid, Enea Bastianini scored three meagre points in the MotoGP main race of the Thailand GP on Sunday. At least the Italian believes he has found a solution.

Enea Bastianini started the race in Thailand only from 21st and last position on the grid after a particularly troublesome Saturday morning. "I didn't have a good feeling in FP2, plus there was a problem with my bike. I had to change to the second bike and ended up doing only two laps. I then went into qualifying nervous," he admitted. "That affected my riding style and I didn't get any lap time."

The Ducati factory rider then finished 13th at least twice in the sprint and the main race. "The race wasn't bad," he said of his performance on Sunday. "The most difficult thing for me at the moment is overtaking. I was last for many laps. It was difficult for me to overtake. But when I had a gap to the other riders, my pace was good," underlined the 25-year-old from Rimini. "In general the feeling on the bike was better, it was less unstable and I also had a bit more grip."

13th place is of course not the claim of a four-time MotoGP winner, but he still took positives with him. "I'm happy because I understood better where I need to improve and do something differently on the bike. That is a good thing. I think I can explain better to the team now what I need," added the "Bestia".

Last season's World Championship bronze medallist (still on the Gresini Racing Ducati GP21) also believes he knows why overtaking is so difficult for him at the moment. "The problem is that I find it hard to stop the bike on the brakes in the final stages," he explained. "I tried to adjust my style a bit in the second half of the race and use the rear brake more. In the end I was faster and I could also control the slide on the rear wheel better. If the problem cannot be solved in any other way, I will have to improve my riding style in the next races as well. It's more physically demanding, also because I don't use a thumb brake. Let's see if we will still try this."

With that, Bastianini addressed a point that has also caused his Ducati Lenovo teammate Pecco Bagnaia repeated problems of late: The GP23 was aggressive on the brakes at corner entry, the slides difficult to control, the defending champion had complained again and again, especially since Misano.

But at least Bagnaia raved about having found the good feeling on the brakes again last weekend in Thailand. It remains to be seen whether Bastianini will also make a breakthrough in the last three races of a disappointing and injury-ridden first season as a factory rider.

Result MotoGP race, Buriram (29.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.