Jorge Martin: "I'm starting to feel the pressure".

In Buriram, Jorge Martin reduced his gap to Pecco Bagnaia to 13 points again. The Pramac Ducati rider also admitted for the first time afterwards that the pressure was not only on the defending champion and factory rider.

With his hard-fought victory in the Thailand GP, Jorge Martin made a statement in the world championship battle on Sunday in Buriram, precisely because he prevailed not only against Red Bull KTM ace Brad Binder, but above all against his title rival Pecco Bagnaia. "I banged my fist on the table and showed that I can also win in a duel," the "Martinator" put it himself.

"When Pecco caught up with us, I think he thought he was going to win. Because in the duels he is super-strong. We know from the other races that he usually wins then. To beat him in his comfort zone was super important," underlined the Prima Pramac Racing Team challenger. "When there's a fight, I usually struggle a bit to overtake or brake hard, but this time I had the confidence to fight back," added Martin, who had also won the duel against the World Champion at Sachsenring earlier this season. "Brad and Pecco are the strongest on the brakes. To beat them in a fight is an incredible feeling."

There was also a particular sense of relief at having brought home a full distance win after missing two chances in the main races at Mandalika (crashed while leading) and Phillip Island (slipped to 5th on the soft tyre on the last lap). "I wasn't even happy about the sprint win on Saturday, I was just focused on Sunday. I haven't slept for four days and I can finally sleep well again."

"The past two races have been tough for me - more Mandalika than Australia, because in Australia it was a tyre choice mistake. But my mistake in Indonesia when I crashed with three seconds to go was huge," Martin admitted. "That was very painful and that's why the pressure was on in Buriram on Sunday. To have won gives me a lot of motivation for the next races."

"It's quite a mental thing now," the 25-year-old Madrilenian said, referring to the title fight. "We are both so strong on Sunday, so we have to keep the concentration high and try to win more races."

The current season record of the most promising contenders: Martin holds four wins in the main race and seven in the sprint, most recently five in a row. Bagnaia, on the other hand, has won six times over the full distance this season, plus four times in the sprint (though not since Spielberg in August).

With three Grands Prix to go and a 13-point difference, everything is still open. Martin chased Bagnaia out of the championship lead in Mandalika after the sprint, albeit only for 24 hours. "The goal was to make up points and we managed to do that. I'm not going to lie, I'm starting to feel a bit of pressure - there are only three Grands Prix to go, we're so close, there's a lot to lose, so we can't make any mistakes. That's why I wasn't focused on winning or pole on Saturday, but on Sunday. But the main goal remains to keep making up points. Hopefully we can take the lead again and come to Valencia as the leader," said the Pramac Ducati star after the Thailand GP.

Result MotoGP race, Buriram (29.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps back

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.