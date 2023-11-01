Bradl (Honda): Focus on 2024 - with a glimmer of hope

A two-day test with the MotoGP test teams from Ducati, Honda and Aprilia has been running in Jerez since Tuesday. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to HRC test rider Stefan Bradl, who hopes for the intended "concessions".

"Now in the year we are only working for next year," Stefan Bradl sent ahead at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com in Jerez. "There won't be anything big coming now, unless there's anything else that you find in between on the fly and you can say, 'That's okay, we can pass that on'. The difference between the specification I have here in the pits and what they run in the GP team is getting bigger and bigger towards the end of the year because we are trying different things through. We are already trying new engine configurations that they can't use. For us, the focus now is on 2024."

However, with a view to Honda's current situation (Marc Márquez is the best-placed RC213V rider in the MotoGP standings in fourth place in the World Championship despite injury lay-offs), Bradl also stressed once again: "What we are doing here will take more time. I can't imagine Honda competing for the World Championship title next year, if you look at it realistically."

Still, there is a glimmer of hope for Honda fans, he said. "There always is, because the sport is so fast-moving - even if it now looks like Ducati's winning streak won't be broken so quickly," the 33-year-old Bavarian pointed out. "But there will also be rule changes for next year, the disadvantaged manufacturers will get some concessions."

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta himself floated the idea of giving the stumbling manufacturers a helping hand with "concessions". At the end of June in Assen, the first unofficial talks took place between the World Championship promoter and the heads of the five motorbike manufacturers represented in MotoGP.

"For the manufacturers who have fallen behind a bit, there will be some concessions and that will mainly affect the testing programme," Bradl now revealed. "I don't know exactly what it will look like, I just know that it will be introduced and it has already been signed off in the manufacturers' association MSMA. Maybe we will get more tyres, because at the moment we are quite limited as a test team with the quota. We only have two test tracks in Europe at the moment, but next year we will have a different set-up.

At the moment, a factory only gets 200 tyres per year for the MotoGP test team (the quota for wildcard entries and the official test days of the regular riders is excluded). In the 2022 season and in the years before, 240 tyres each were supplied to the test teams.

As for the test tracks, the manufacturers have to nominate three tracks for each season; Honda opted for Jerez, Misano and its home track at the Mobility Resort Motegi in 2023.

"The test programme will certainly not become less for me next year, but rather more and more intensive," looks ahead Bradl, who will enter his seventh season as Honda's test and reserve rider in 2024.

There is also a lot planned for this year: "We have another test here in Jerez in just under three weeks, on 20 and 21 November. In December we are here again on the 19th and 20th," Bradl lists. "We will also be at the Valencia test after the season finale, but I don't think as riders."