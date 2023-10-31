Michele Pirro (Ducati): On crutches at the Jerez test

To ensure that Ducati's MotoGP aces have the best possible conditions at the Valencia test with a view to 2024, Michele Pirro is testing in Jerez this week, despite being anything but at his best.

A good three weeks have passed since Michele Pirro suffered a fractured ankle in his left foot at the final of the Italian CIV Championship after a completely unsuccessful braking manoeuvre by his title rival Lorenzo Zanetti, which is still the subject of debate in Italy.

On Tuesday, Pirro swung back on a motorbike for the first time at the test in Jerez - and then on the Desmosedici GP straight away. "It is necessary for me to ride because I have a lot of new parts to test for the new bike," the 37-year-old Italian explained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "It was only 20 laps in the dry, with some wet parts. The feeling is strange, but it's not a big problem. It's just hard for me to push. Hopefully the conditions will be a bit better on Wednesday. With the Michelin tyres, these temperatures don't offer the best conditions for a comeback."

With Pirro's current condition, does it still make sense to test? "This test is simply necessary to understand if some parts are working well. It's not about doing a good lap time and pushing. The conditions were not perfect either, my condition of course," he admitted. "But it's just about understanding the situation. In mid-November I will maybe test for two or three more days to prepare the bike for the last test of the year with the regular riders," he referred to the Valencia test on 28 November after the season finale.

The Ducati test rider understandably didn't go into the details of his programme in Jerez, but he did reveal this much: "It's all about electronics and just a lot of parts," Michele grinned. "We are working on all areas to prepare the new bike."