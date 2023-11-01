Brad Binder (KTM): What does "Player 33" mean?
Since Saturday's practice at the Mandalika GP in Indonesia, Red Bull-KTM factory rider Brad Binder has been flaunting a special helmet design in support of the local national rugby team. "We South Africans all love rugby," Binder noted. "The Rugby World Cup isn't every year, it's only every four years, so the whole country goes a bit crazy back home, it's overwhelming. So it's cool to do something that supports our team.
"Player 23" is a popular term when South Africans talk about the successful national rugby team. Brad Binder has therefore been flaunting the term "Player 33" on the top of his HJC helmet since Mandalika. "The rugby team has always used the term 'Player 23', my inscription is a by-product of that term," explained the MotoGP World Championship fourth-placed rider.
What also played into it: the South Africa Rugby World Cup Team (called "The Springboks") consisted of 33 players, and Brad Binder competes with the starting number 33! On the Mandalika weekend (14/15 October), the Springboks (they are known as "Bokke" for short) won against hosts France in the quarter-finals.
Brad Binder is a passionate fan of the "Bokkes" and his current crash helmet was designed in South Africa by Lisa & Nina, who are not only avid fans of the Springboks but also admire Brad Binder, who most recently finished 3rd in the Sprint in Thailand and 3rd in the Grand Prix on Sunday.
The final of the Rugby World Cup in Paris was won by South Africa on Saturday (28.10.) in a thrilling match 12 to 11 by the South Africans against their arch rivals "All Blacks " from New Zealand.
South Africa claimed the trophy for the second time since 2019; New Zealand previously triumphed in 2011 and 2015.
MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec
3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778
8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168
12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323
14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093
16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640
17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435
- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down
- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down
- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back
*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)
**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)
MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323
10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339
12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535
16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854
OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)
MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.