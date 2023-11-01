Brad Binder (KTM): What does "Player 33" mean?

The South Africans were in Rugby World Cup fever for weeks. On Saturday (28.10.) they won the final in Paris against the All Blacks. Brad Binder responded with a special helmet design.

Since Saturday's practice at the Mandalika GP in Indonesia, Red Bull-KTM factory rider Brad Binder has been flaunting a special helmet design in support of the local national rugby team. "We South Africans all love rugby," Binder noted. "The Rugby World Cup isn't every year, it's only every four years, so the whole country goes a bit crazy back home, it's overwhelming. So it's cool to do something that supports our team.

"Player 23" is a popular term when South Africans talk about the successful national rugby team. Brad Binder has therefore been flaunting the term "Player 33" on the top of his HJC helmet since Mandalika. "The rugby team has always used the term 'Player 23', my inscription is a by-product of that term," explained the MotoGP World Championship fourth-placed rider.

What also played into it: the South Africa Rugby World Cup Team (called "The Springboks") consisted of 33 players, and Brad Binder competes with the starting number 33! On the Mandalika weekend (14/15 October), the Springboks (they are known as "Bokke" for short) won against hosts France in the quarter-finals.

Brad Binder is a passionate fan of the "Bokkes" and his current crash helmet was designed in South Africa by Lisa & Nina, who are not only avid fans of the Springboks but also admire Brad Binder, who most recently finished 3rd in the Sprint in Thailand and 3rd in the Grand Prix on Sunday.

The final of the Rugby World Cup in Paris was won by South Africa on Saturday (28.10.) in a thrilling match 12 to 11 by the South Africans against their arch rivals "All Blacks " from New Zealand.

South Africa claimed the trophy for the second time since 2019; New Zealand previously triumphed in 2011 and 2015.

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.