Romano Albesiano: These are the Aprilia weaknesses

Lorenzo Savadori tests new parts for Aprilia at the two-day test in Jerez. Technical Director Romano Albesiano spoke to SPEEDWEEK.com about the test programme and the weaknesses of this year's bike.

Since Tuesday, the MotoGP teams from Honda, Ducati and Aprilia have been testing with the Superbike aces in Jerez, but the first day of testing was cut short by the weather. There were only really usable laps in the two hours between 10 and 12 o'clock local time, when the track was still dry. After that, it rained again and again.

This also affected Wednesday, because the track was still wet in places at the start of the test day, and it didn't really get going until around lunchtime, although the weather was good from the start. Lorenzo Savadori is doing his laps for Aprilia, the 30-year-old Italian is riding with new parts on the old bike, as Romano Albesiano confirmed in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

"It is still about 90 per cent this year's bike, but we are testing some parts for next year and working on many aspects," the technical director told us. "We are working on the swingarm, the engine, the electronics and we also have some aero parts that we hope to see today. It depends on whether the weather allows us to do some meaningful test laps," he added.

The Italian knows in which areas Aprilia needs to improve: "We lack consistency and we can also improve the start. We suffered in this area for a long time. We have now improved this to 70 per cent, but we still have to improve there. KTM is super strong at the start, that saved their season. We weren't so good at preparing there, unfortunately, but that's one of the big issues in development for next year."

Tyres are also still a headache for the Italians. "We also need to improve our understanding of the tyres, since a few races we have a specialist in the team who should help us to deepen our knowledge of them," confirmed Albesiano, explaining when asked why they only brought a tyre specialist on board now: "Because it's difficult to find the right person."

Overall, however, not much is missing, the 60-year-old stressed. "We have improved in many areas, as the race in Thailand shows. Last year we were still very far away from the top, now we were able to start from the first row of the grid and finished the race in 5th place, four seconds behind the winner. Sure, then we had the problem with the front tyre pressure, but that didn't affect the performance."

Albesiano admits that apart from Ducati, consistency is an issue with all MotoGP manufacturers. It's no wonder, he clarifies: "When you have eight riders in the field, like Ducati, the probability is statistically greater that one of the riders will also have a good day. Many riders also means a lot of data being collected. They have invested a lot and have built up that competitiveness. They are a few steps ahead of us on this path, we have to hurry to catch up. But I am optimistic that we are on the right track to do that."

