Pol Espargaró: "Having a lot of trouble with the bike".

Pol Espargaró finished last in the Thailand GP behind his brand colleagues Jack Miller and Augusto Fernández. The Spaniard explained afterwards what gave him trouble - and praised KTM factory rider Brad Binder.

For Pol Espargaró, Sunday's race in Buriram was frustrating. The Spaniard from the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team failed to get going and crossed the finish line in last place in 18th. His brand colleagues also struggled, with the exception of Brad Binder. The South African was even able to enjoy a podium finish in third place.

For this, Binder received high praise from Pol Espargaró. He enthused: "I have the feeling that you could give Brad a Moto2 bike and he would be able to win races in MotoGP. He is at an incredible level." All the other KTM riders struggled in the Thailand GP, as a glance at the timesheets reveals: with Jack Miller, Augusto Fernández and Pol Espargaró, no less than three KTM riders ended up at the bottom of the results list.

"I have a lot of trouble with this bike and I have the feeling that Augusto felt the same way in the race. Jack didn't have an easy time this time either," sighed the younger of the two Espargaró brothers, who missed the first eight World Championship rounds of the year due to injury and is still not feeling quite right. "The hot temperatures make racing much more physically demanding and I'm not quite physically fit and ready for these extreme conditions," he confessed.

"But most of all, I don't feel very comfortable on this bike. The changes it has gone through over the year mean that I can't go fast anymore. I'm trying. But if I listen to what the engineers say about how to ride the bike, I struggle a lot and I can't go fast," the 32-year-old explained.

"Brad, on the other hand, is somehow able to brake later and have more speed in the corners. Our riding styles were actually very similar, but he adapted and maybe he manages better because he is younger and fresher. Sure, he doesn't have exactly the same bike and maybe that helps a little bit, but I don't think it's because of that. At the moment Brad is the only one who can perform well, everyone else is struggling. I'm not saying that the bike is tailored to him, but rather that he's so good that he's fast on any bike."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (Oct 29):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.