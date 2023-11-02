Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia): "I am rider number 5".

For Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaró, the Thailand GP was a symbol for his 2023 World Championship season. The speed was good, but it was also not enough. He also lost time in the duel with Marc Márquez.

Aleix Espargaró spoke of the worst race of his life at Buriram on Sunday due to the extreme heat on the RS-GP, which caused the Aprilia rider massive breathing problems. To make matters worse, he subsequently lost his fifth place because the air pressure in his front tyre was not above the minimum required by Michelin for the second time this season for the required 50 per cent of the race laps.

More entertaining was his intense duel with Marc Márquez - at least for the spectators. "I didn't really enjoy the fight," admitted Aleix. "I tried to be aggressive to win the place and move forward, thinking that with my speed I could fight for the podium. I lost ground with the duel. But that's racing, it's part of the game."

From the 34-year-old veteran's point of view, it was a bit too close, as he confirmed with a grin, "For me it was too much contact racing, but it's okay - when we play, we play. He knows how I drive. I don't really like it when there's touching. But if it has to be like that, we can play, have fun and I hope people enjoyed it. But I lost time in the process. Still, my bike and I were not competitive enough for a podium. The four riders who finished ahead of me are the four best riders of the season - and I am rider number 5," added the World Championship fifth-placed rider, referring to Buriram winner Jorge Martin, World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia, Red Bull KTM ace Brad Binder and VR46 youngster Marco Bezzecchi.

Compared to last year's Thailand GP, the Aprilia captain's performance was nevertheless a step forward, even if he ultimately only finished eighth in the standings due to the 3-second penalty. "I'm really happy with my performance," agreed the two-time season winner. "If you look at the other Aprilia riders and analyse what results Aprilia had in Buriram last year, this was one of the most difficult tracks for us. Considering also the conditions and the heat on the bike, it was his very competitive race. I am proud of this job. You can be proud, but enough is not enough. No, it's not enough for me," he affirmed.

In 2022, Aleix Espargaró was in the title fight for a long time on the Aprilia, but in the overseas GPs in autumn came the big slump: a zero in Motegi (after eco-mapping faux pas and bike swap after the warm-up lap), 11th place in the rain race at Buriram, ninth place at Phillip Island and a tenth place at Sepang were the meagre results a year ago.

How does the Catalan rate this year's tour of Asia and Australia so far? "You have to judge me and my team," Aleix sent ahead in the circle of journalists. But his conclusion is: "I have the feeling that we are much better. Last year we hardly managed to finish in the top 10. Now in Japan I finished fifth. In India, I was fifth when I had the engine failure. In Buriram, I finished fifth. In Indonesia I made a mistake with the tyre, but I almost finished on pole. I am very proud of the speed, but I wanted better results," he concluded.

Result MotoGP race, Buriram (29.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.