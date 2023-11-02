Tyre pressure offences: These MotoGP aces are warned

Since the Silverstone GP, a staggered catalogue of penalties has been in force for falling below the prescribed minimum pressure, and in Thailand Aleix Espargaró collected the first time penalty. A total of nine riders have been warned.

In the 2023 MotoGP season, tyre pressures in the front tyres will be monitored for the first time with unit sensors from LDL. Originally, drastic penalties should have been imposed after just three Grands Prix if the minimum pressure prescribed by Michelin was not adhered to.

This is because the French tyre supplier is convinced that falling below the limit could endanger the durability of the tyre. On the other hand, less pressure means more grip. In addition, the riders and teams repeatedly emphasise that they cannot and do not want to start with too high a pressure because the tyre temperature and thus the air pressure in the front tyre rise quickly in the bunch, which in turn increases the risk of falling - and the course of the race is of course hardly predictable.

In practice, the implementation of this regulation therefore proved to be complicated, the introduction was postponed several times until the regulation finally came into force with the Silverstone GP after the summer break.

The following applies: the target value for the front tyre, which was set at 1.88 bar (but can vary slightly depending on the track), must be maintained over 30 per cent of the time in the sprint (with 15 or fewer laps) and over 50 per cent in the Grand Prix (with more than 15 laps).

Because the system is new and was introduced during an ongoing season, there is no threat of disqualification until further notice. Instead, the FIM MotoGP Stewards agreed on a staggered penalty system in the form of time penalties, which will be added up after the race:

1st offence: Warning

2nd offence: 3-second penalty

3rd offence: 6-second penalty

4th offence: 12-second penalty

At the Catalunya GP, Maverick Viñales was the first MotoGP rider to receive a warning. At last Sunday's Thailand GP it was his Aprilia teammate Aleix Espargaró who was the first to receive a 3-second time penalty for a second tyre pressure offence this season, dropping him from fifth to eighth in the standings.

A scenario that threatens a whole series of MotoGP aces in the final three Grands Prix. The FIM MotoGP Stewards recently issued an official warning against Buriram winner and title contender Jorge Martin, among others.

Official warnings for tyre pressure have so far been issued to:

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) in the Montmeló GP race.

Dani Pedrosa* (KTM) in the Misano GP race

Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) in the Mandalika GP race

Raúl Fernández (Aprilia) in the Mandalika GP race

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) in the Mandalika GP race

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) in the Mandalika GP race

Pol Espargaró (KTM) in the Buriram GP race

Jorge Martin (Ducati) in the Buriram GP race

Marc Márquez (Honda) in the Buriram GP race



*= Wildcard riders

A 3-second penalty for the second offence conceded:

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) in the Buriram GP race.