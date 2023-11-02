Stefan Bradl warns "Diggia": "Hard bread at the moment".

Stefan Bradl tested in Jerez on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, focusing on the 2024 season. With a view to next year, the second place in the Repsol Honda factory team next to Joan Mir is still up for grabs. The most promising candidate - also due to a lack of alternatives - is currently Fabio Di Giannantonio, who has to make room for Marc Márquez at Gresini Racing.

In his first one and a half years in the premier class, the 25-year-old Roman hardly set any highlights, with the exception of his pole position at the Italian GP 2022 in Mugello (under special conditions on a half-wet track), but he recently came up trumps with fourth place in Mandalika and especially third place at Phillip Island.

How does Stefan Bradl rate Fabio "Diggia" Di Giannantonio? "He comes from the Ducati, which is very user-friendly," the Honda test rider sent ahead in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I don't know, but if it happens that he comes to the Honda factory team, it will be a huge challenge for him. Then it will show whether he is up to it. But if he takes it on, or if he takes that chance, he has to be aware that it's a tough one at the moment."

With the switch to the RC213V, does the German trust a young rider or an experienced man like Johann Zarco, who comes from Pramac and signed for two years with LCR, more? "You can't say that like that," the 33-year-old Bavarian replied. "Either it's a chance - the young rider doesn't think so much and doesn't have so much experience on another bike. He just rides and that can work. But with Zarco it's also the case that with the experience he might say, 'At Ducati they did it this way or that way, try this once.' So he can have some influence on the longer-term development."

"Diggia definitely knows some things from the Ducati, but he also doesn't know anything else and he's still relatively young. Sometimes he is fast, but maybe he doesn't even know why he is fast," Bradl mused. "In the end, we will have to see if it happens and how he will do. The bike we have at the moment is just not at the level of the Ducati."

The Desmosedici GP is clearly more user-friendly. "All the riders with different riding styles are reasonably fast on it now. Three Ducati riders are ahead in the championship, winning race after race with different riders," Bradl lists. "Of course, the World Championship favourites have now crystallised a bit because the self-confidence, the momentum and the self-evidence are there. That also plays a role in the mind."

On the other hand, it is different with the RC213V: "With the Honda, Marc does what he can. He is an exceptional talent and still only finished P15 in Australia. In Thailand he showed a sensationally good race and finished sixth. The fact that the hard casing was there on the rear tyre, which suits us a bit, is something we also have to take into account," added Bradl. "It has become very specific, but the Ducati basically works everywhere and different riders with different riding styles can win races or finish on the podium with it. With Honda, on the other hand, it's impossible."

Only Marc Márquez, though with only three race weekends left in the Repsol Honda box, is currently getting the most out of the RC213V. "Yes, the maximum is what Marc is showing," Bradl agreed. "You can still see how willing he is to take risks. And you can see that Mir is constantly on the nose. It's not that he does it on purpose, but because he simply has no feeling."

It's a problem the Bavarian also knows very well. "I've known that for a long time. And that's why in weather conditions like in Jerez there is no reason for me to even think about taking a risk," he referred to the damp patches on the Circuito de Jerez after the rain on Tuesday afternoon, which partly restricted the testing work on the past few days. "Because I know for sure that would just set us back. I could hurt myself, the test programme would be completely thrown out... I have to make sure I'm quick, but to do a lap time just to make it look good on the chart, that's just zero."