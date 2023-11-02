Alex Márquez: "2024 decisive for Marc and me".

In the 2024 MotoGP season, the Márquez brothers are reunited in the Gresini Ducati pit. Alex is looking forward to competing with Marc, but also insists on his pit side.

Alex Márquez, himself a two-time world champion (Moto3 2014/Moto2 2019), usually prefers not to talk too much about his brother and eight-time world champion Marc in interviews. But since they will be teammates at Gresini Racing in 2024, the topic is now inevitably coming up more often.

For his sponsor Estrella Galicia 0,0, the 27-year-old Spaniard answered a few questions about the future situation in the Gresini-Ducati pit - starting with the layout. Because actually both Márquez brothers prefer the right half of the pit.

"2024 should be a good year. We were already teammates in 2020, but because of his serious upper arm injury we weren't together for long. In life, though, sometimes you get a second chance and I think this is a very good opportunity. I think he will also feel comfortable, as I did from the first moment," Alex enthuses about the atmosphere at Gresini Racing.

"Of course we joke among ourselves, especially about who will work on which side of the pit," grinned the younger Márquez. "But that is actually already settled: he will change sides and work on the left side. I've been with the team for a year and also Nadia, the team owner, has already told me: 'You've been on the right side so far and you're not going anywhere'."

"Those jokes aside, it will be a crucial year for both of us - an important year because he is an eight-time world champion and will be in the same box. I hope he will be quick. The sooner he is, the sooner I can benefit from it," Alex underlined. "I can't wait until he tests the bike and gives me his opinion. They always say that your teammate is your first rival and that's true, but that bond and that rivalry also help you to progress."

Alex Márquez can then also imagine that, ideally, both Gresini-Ducati riders will be fighting for the 2024 World Championship title. "I hope it will be like that. As I said, it will be a very important year for me, the second with the same bike and in the same team, so I will have to try to do big things. I think I have the speed. I just need to become more solid and make fewer mistakes. If we manage to start the year well, why shouldn't we fight for it?"

However, the current World Championship eleventh-placed rider also added: "I wouldn't talk so much about the title because a season is always long and you have to consider many aspects, but I want to be consistently in the top-5 and try to finish in the top-3 of the World Championship at the end of the year."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.