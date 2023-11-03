Ducati: Rider title successfully defended for the first time

A look at Ducati's record in the current MotoGP season impressively underlines the dominance of the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale. Bagnaia, Martin, Bezzecchi and Zarco took 14 GP victories in 17 races.

Last winter, Ducati Corps General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna stated that he wanted to surpass the successes of 2022, i.e. win the Supersport World Championship this year in addition to the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships. This goal has already been achieved, as the Italian Nicolò Bulega was already confirmed as Supersport World Champion early on at the end of September and Álvaro Bautista successfully defended his Superbike title. In addition, Ducati also supplied unit bikes for the new MotoE World Championship for the first time in 2023 - here Mattia Casadei secured the World Championship title in Misano.

Since the Thailand GP it has also been mathematically certain that Ducati will win the MotoGP riders' title for the first time in two consecutive years. This is because Red Bull-KTM factory rider Brad Binder is out of the running in fourth place in the World Championship, now 140 points behind. Remaining with three GP weekends to go are defending champion Pecco Bagnaia, Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin (13 points back) and VR46 youngster Marco Bezzecchi (though already 79 points back).

By the time of the World Championship finale in Valencia on 26 November 2023, Ducati can extend its impressive track record even further.

One example: For 43 GP races in a row, at least one Desmosedici rider has always made it onto the podium.

Last weekend, Martin secured the 14th win of the season for Ducati in the 17th main race! The previous record of twelve season victories from the 2022 Triple Crown season has therefore already been surpassed. Because Binder had to relinquish second place in Buriram to Bagnaia for exceeding the "track limits" on the last lap, this was also the tenth MotoGP double victory for the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale in the current season.

Last year's Ducati record was already impressive: the four teams and eight riders secured twelve GP wins, 16 pole positions and 32 podiums. In the 2022 Riders' World Championship, four riders were promoted to the top-8.

The current season's record once again exceeds all expectations: The four teams and eight riders have taken 14 MotoGP wins and a total of 35 GP podiums over the full distance in the first 17 Grand Prix, plus 13 sprint victories (Martin 7x, Bagnaia 4x, Bezzecchi 1x, Alex Márquez 1x) and 15 pole positions. Across the season, there has now been at least one Desmosedici on the front row of the grid for 57 consecutive Grand Prix.

In 2023, Ducati captured the Constructors' World Championship for the fourth time in a row. In the riders' championship, five Desmosedici riders are in the top-8, three are still competing for the title.

Riders' standings (after 33 of 39 races): 1. Bagnaia 389 points. 2nd Martin 376. 3rd Bezzecchi 310.

The Ducati standings after the 2023 Thailand GP:

Pecco Bagnaia: 6 GP wins, 4 sprint wins, total of 12 GP podiums, 6 pole positions.

Jorge Martin: 4 GP wins, 7 sprint wins, total 8 GP podiums, 4 pole positions.

Marco Bezzecchi: 3 GP wins, 1 sprint win, total 7 GP podiums, 3 pole positions.

Johann Zarco: 1 GP win, total 5 podiums.

Alex Márquez: 1 sprint win, 1 GP podium, 1 pole position.

Luca Marini: 1 GP podium, 1 pole position.

Fabio Di Giannantonio: 1 GP podium.