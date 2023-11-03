Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha): "Not so far away".

Looking at the successes of his future Pramac-Ducati team, Franco Morbidelli's anticipation for 2024 is naturally great. At the same time, however, he also emphasises that he still wants to achieve good results with Yamaha.

With the exception of two fourth-place finishes in special grip conditions at Termas de Río Hondo, Franco Morbidelli's successes remain thin on the ground in his second and final full season as a factory Yamaha rider, ranking only 13th in the World Championship. Nevertheless, even during the intense overseas tour, he emphasised: "I feel fantastic, I love racing and I love travelling and discovering other cultures, new places and new people. I love it!"

Adding to his positive attitude is the prospect of joining Prima Pramac Racing, the leaders in the team standings. On top of that, Morbidelli's future teammate Jorge Martin is racing for the riders' title on the current Ducati GP23 and even Johann Zarco finally triumphed in the premier class at Phillip Island after a long wait. In total, the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale won 14 of the 17 GP races this season.

"The anticipation was already great enough when I understood that I would be riding a Ducati. Then to see my future team winning and being the top team overall certainly fills me with a lot of joyful excitement. But I have to put that aside and stay focused on the current situation. Because I still want to get good results," explained the 2020 MotoGP runner-up, who dreams of a fitting Yamaha farewell.

"It would be wonderful to get a podium with this team and on this bike. I know it's possible if you take the chances you can get. We saw that Fabio was very good at taking the chances that came his way in India and in Mandalika," Morbidelli pointed to Fabio Quartararo's second third places on the Yamaha M1. "It will be important to take the chances we get. We are not that far away."

Morbidelli reiterated that he had not been that far off his teammate's performance in Fabio's aforementioned podiums. The problem: the 28-year-old Italian missed out on Q2 entry each time - and that decided a weekend, he said. "We need another step and we have to try to put everything together and do a good job," underlined "Franky".

Result MotoGP race, Buriram (29.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 198. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 164. 9th Quartararo, 145. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 81. 15th Bagnaia, 389. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 287. 4th Honda 166. 5th Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.