Joan Mir's wish: "Fast driver with experience"

The second place in the Repsol Honda works team is still to be filled following the departure of Marc Márquez for the 2024 MotoGP season. What Joan Mir would like to see from his future team-mate.

The 25-year-old Fabio Di Giannantonio, who has to relinquish his place at Gresini Racing to Marc Márquez, has been regarded as the most promising candidate to succeed the six-time MotoGP champion in the Honda works team ever since his third place at Phillip Island.

Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig told MotoGP.com reporter Jack Appleyard on the sidelines of the Thailand GP: "We're not just talking to him. We are also talking to other guys. There are not many possibilities, but we are talking to two or three at the same time and we will see."

The Spanish colleagues from DAZN recently reported that HRC would consider Buriram Moto2 winner Fermín Aldeguer, among others. However, at just 18 years of age, the Spaniard is in no hurry to force his way into the premier class at any price.

One thing seems clear: Johann Zarco will line up in Lucio Cecchinello's LCR customer team from 2024 as originally planned, where he will stay for two years. According to his own statements, the 33-year-old Australian GP winner is not prepared to serve as a stopgap for HRC in the factory team for just one season.

Who would Joan Mir like to have as a team-mate in the future, a young rider or an experienced MotoGP rider? What would help Honda more from the Mallorcan's point of view?

"When it comes to what would help, it's experience," replied the 2020 World Champion. "I believe that experience and a breath of fresh air will always help this project in the current situation. But I honestly never know what to answer to this question," added the 26-year-old. "Because the other driver doesn't concern me. But it's true that if you want to be selfish, then you want a fast rider with experience, because then he in turn can help me to get faster. That's what I expect."

