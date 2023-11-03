Pecco Bagnaia is sure of at least one title in 2023

In the battle for the 2023 MotoGP title, Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are separated by just 13 points with three Grands Prix to go, leaving the outcome wide open. However, the key to a BMW XM Label Red is certain for the Italian.

The BMW M Award has been presented since 2003: At each Grand Prix weekend, the MotoGP riders receive points for their qualifying positions, which correspond to the points system of the main races (25 points for pole, 20 for grid position 2, 16 for grid position 3, etc.). At the end of the season, the driver with the most points wins the award - and with it the key to a BMW M.

With seven awards in a row (2013 to 2019), Marc Márquez is the record winner in this category. Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner have three wins each. Jorge Lorenzo and Fabio Quartararo were named best qualifier twice, while Sete Gibernau and Nicky Hayden each won once.

In 2022, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia took delivery of a new BMW M for the first time - and the title of best qualifier can no longer be taken away from him this season either. The Ducati works rider has already achieved six pole positions this year, and after his sixth place on the grid at the Thailand GP, he is now mathematically certain of overall victory in the 2023 BMW M Award with a 76-point lead over his title rival Jorge Martin.

The 26-year-old Italian still has to wait until the season finale in Valencia, when he will be able to take his first lap in this year's winning car, a BMW XM Label Red, which incidentally is the first hybrid car in the history of the BMW M Award.

BMW M Award 2023, standings after 17 of 20 Grands Prix:

1st Bagnaia, 311 points. 2. Martin 235. 3. Bezzecchi 221. 4. Marini 192. 5. Aleix Espargaró 173. 6. Viñales 163. 7. Miller 149. 8. Alex Márquez 143. Binder 143. 10. Marc Márquez 132. 11. Zarco 126. 12. Quartararo 82. 13. Oliveira 64. 14. Di Giannantonio 53. 15. Bastianini 38. 16. Rins 30. 17. Morbidelli 28. 18. Augusto Fernández 27. 19. Raúl Fernández 22. 20. Mir 17. 21. Nakagami 16. 22. Pol Espargaró 15.