MotoGP field 2024: The situation after the Márquez change

The departure of MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez puts Honda in a difficult situation, but the transfer market for the 2024 season was also turbulent before that.

As most MotoGP rider contracts with the factory teams are concluded for two years, for example for 2023 and 2024, we could expect a relatively quiet transfer market this season. However, events, speculation, rumours, talks and negotiations soon came thick and fast.

The fuss actually started back in April when Alex Rins won the Texas GP and the question of whether HRC should promote him to the Repsol team for 2024 was discussed afterwards. However, the Spaniard actually used a clause in his contract in the summer to switch from the Honda customer team to the Yamaha factory team for the coming season.

Franco Morbidelli's future was then uncertain, but because Johann Zarco preferred a two-year contract with HRC and LCR to a one-year offer from Ducati for the MotoGP class (and a switch to the Superbike World Championship for 2025) and at the same time Marco Bezzecchi favoured the family VR46 atmosphere over a current factory Desmosedici, "Morbido" ended up at Prima Pramac Racing.

The Pierer Group had long hoped for an additional grid position for the up-and-coming super-talent Pedro Acosta, but Dorna strictly refused. The Austrians therefore had to make the difficult decision to make Pol Espargaró the test and replacement rider for 2024. Acosta will be placed alongside Augusto Fernández in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team.

However, the biggest excitement on the transfer market was caused by the early termination of Marc Márquez's contract with HRC at the end of the 2023 season. The six-time MotoGP champion does not want to waste any more time at the age of 30 and is therefore switching to the current best bike in the premier class, the Ducati Desmosedici GP, alongside his brother Alex, although he will only have the previous year's specification at his disposal at Gresini Racing.

After Alex Rins, the Honda Racing Corporation has also lost its reference, which is why there is an acute shortage of personnel in Honda's MotoGP line-up. Superbike works rider Iker Lecuona scored no points in his five outings in 2023 and was therefore not an option for either LCR or Repsol. Johann Zarco does not want to serve as a stopgap for one season in the works team.

The HRC managers then knocked on the door of every conceivable candidate, but they all have watertight contracts - from Oliveira to Viñales and Aleix Espargaró to Moto2 World Championship leader Pedro Acosta.

Miguel Oliveira, five-time MotoGP winner on KTM, expressed his conviction that he could get out of the Aprilia deal. However, it is now rumoured that he is demanding a three-year contract with Honda (because the RC213V will not be competitive overnight), but Honda is only offering a one-year contract for the 28-year-old Portuguese rider.

As a result, there are increasing signs that Fabio Di Giannantonio (4th place in Mandalika, 3rd place on Phillip Island) will swap places with Marc Márquez next season and switch from Gresini to Repsol Honda.

"Diggia deserves to stay in the MotoGP World Championship," Ducati-Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna told SPEEDWEEK.com after the Australian GP.

His manager Diego Tavano, a former footballer, has made no secret of the negotiations and was also present at Buriram last weekend.

However, Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig also told MotoGP.com reporter Jack Appleyard on the sidelines of the Thailand GP: "We are not only talking to him. We are also talking to other guys. There are not many possibilities, but we are talking to two or three at the same time and we will see."

The Spanish colleagues from DAZN recently reported that HRC would consider Buriram Moto2 winner Fermín Aldeguer, among others. However, at just 18 years of age, the Spaniard is in no hurry to force his way into the premier class at any price.

The 2024 MotoGP factory teams

Red Bull KTM (Brad Binder, Jack Miller)

Ducati Lenovo (Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini)

Monster Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins)

Aprilia Racing (Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales)

Repsol Honda (Joan Mir, Fabio Di Giannantonio?)

The 2024 customer teams

GASGAS Tech3 (Augusto Fernández, Pedro Acosta)

Prima Pramac Ducati (Jorge Martin, Franco Morbidelli)

CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia (Miguel Oliveira, Raúl Fernández)

Pertamina VR46 Ducati (Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi)

Gresini Racing Ducati (Alex Márquez, Marc Márquez)

LCR Honda (Johann Zarco, Takaaki Nakagami)