Gino Borsoi (Pramac): "Martin is ready to fight"

For the first time in the MotoGP era, an independent team rider could win the MotoGP title in 2023 with Jorge Martin. This is what Pramac Ducati Team Manager Gino Borsoi says about the performance of his squad.

For the fourth time this season, Jorge Martin achieved the double of sprint and GP victory last weekend in Buriram (after Sachsenring, Misano and Motegi). The 25-year-old Spaniard thus reduced his deficit in the championship standings to 13 points.

His team manager Gino Borsoi is convinced that the "Martinator" has the best prerequisites to be the beaming winner at the end of the Ducati's internal World Championship duel against defending champion Pecco Bagnaia. "I think Jorge is definitely one of the fastest riders on the track at the moment. He has shown incredible speed. He is ready to fight, we are ready to fight," emphasised the Italian. "We have everything - the rider and the bike, plus Ducati helps us all the time. That's all we need."

Borsoi did add one small caveat: "We might just lack a bit of experience, which the factory team naturally has because they won the world championship last year with Pecco."

On the other hand, for Martin, now a five-time MotoGP winner, wanting to beat the Ducati-Lenovo works team can also be an additional motivation. After all, the Madrilenian only narrowly missed out on the promotion he had hoped for last year against Enea Bastianini.

"He certainly has that little bit more to fight for now," agreed Borsoi. "He's not in the factory team, but he has an incredible team. You could say that we are almost like a factory team - we are not red, but we are close," smiled the Pramac-Ducati team manager. "As I said, we're not lacking anything. The motivation is there, perhaps even more than last season, because he wants to show that the rider is fast and the team is good enough."

After 17 years with the Spanish Aspar team, Gino Borsoi only joined Paolo Campinoti's Ducati customer team at the end of last year, which is currently not only in contention for the riders' title but also leads the team standings. "Yes, sometimes it's even difficult for me to understand where we are at the moment," he admitted.

Borsoi continued: "It's like a dream, sooner or later I might wake up and really understand what we've achieved so far. It's been an incredible season. We have collected a lot of podiums, we have put both riders on the top step of the podium, which is incredible because the differences between the teams and bikes are very small these days. There is not much more to say, I am just very happy to be part of this incredible programme in this incredible team. Now all our efforts are focused on finishing the season in the best possible way. We will fight for sure."

The narrow gap at the top of the championship standings points to a final title showdown in Valencia. "That would be nice for us, but I think also for the entire MotoGP world," said Borsoi. With a wink, he followed up with a subtle request to the media representatives: "I would like to take this opportunity to ask the journalists not to put too much pressure on us. Of course, we are doing our best and are here to fight. But maybe you can help us, because the pressure is on the Ducati factory team. Everyone needs a good fight to write a good story. So help us to reduce the gap and come to Valencia for a final fight."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.