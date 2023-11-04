Surprise: Aldeguer negotiates with Repsol-Honda

In the Moto2 World Championship, the 18-year-old Spaniard Fermin Aldeguer (two victories on Boscoscuro 2023) cannot save himself from offers. Now he is even being discussed by Repsol-Honda.

The exceptional Spanish rider Fermin Aldeguer won the 2021 European Moto2 Championship at the age of 16 on the Boscoscuro of Speed-up team owner Luca Boscoscuro and has already won in the current Moto2 World Championship (it is his second GP season) in Silverstone and last week in Buriram.

However, the jubilation surrounding the success of the sixth-placed rider in the World Championship (team-mate Alonso Lopez is seventh in the World Championship) is mixed with concern. The success of the 18-year-old talent Aldeguer has been arousing the interest of rival teams such as Fantic and Master Camp since the summer. Team boss Boscoscuro is insisting on a watertight contract, but it has always been clear that no racing team can keep a rider who is willing to leave by force.

Examples from recent years: Jorge Lorenzo left Repsol after one year, Maverick Vinãles parted ways with Yamaha in the middle of August 2021, Johann Zarco was released from Red Bull-KTM in 2019 after the Misano GP, by which time he had already cancelled his contract for 2020. Jorge Martin bought his way out of the KTM contract for 2021 and went to Pramac-Ducati, while KTM insisted on the option being honoured for Raúl Fernández for 2022 - and was then happy when the Spaniard opted for RNF-Aprilia after the gruelling 2022 season.

In the case of Fermin Aldeguer, a particularly lucrative option was added to the Moto2 offers in the last few days. Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig is still looking for a replacement for Marc Márquez. And if you look at HRC's formations in recent years, Puig has a clear tendency towards Spanish rider duos. Even in the Superbike World Championship with Lecuona and Vierge, although there would certainly be better riders available for a global brand like Honda.

That is why negotiations have now been initiated between Puig and Aldeguer manager Héctor Faubel. The Moto2 winner could become Joan Mir's team-mate, but Faubel is demanding a three-year contract due to the weak-chested material - just like dad Paulo Oliveira did for his son Miguel. Puig refused, as he only wants to sign the new rider for one year and look around on the transfer market for 2025.

Repsol Honda also needs a rider with MotoGP experience for the development of the RC213V - and Diggia brings two years of experience on the Ducati, the best bike in the field.

In addition, Honda has only brought rookies into the factory team in the MotoGP era for very good reasons: Dani Pedrosa in 2006 after winning three titles, Marc Márquez in 2013 after winning two titles, Alex Márquez after 2019 following his triumph in the Moto2 World Championship - and to keep brother Marc happy.