Red Bull KTM: Does Jack Miller have to worry about his place?

Brad Binder is also scheduled to ride for the Red Bull-KTM factory team in 2024. But exceptional talent Pedro Acosta (who is to ride for GASGAS) must not be put off. Has the last word not yet been spoken?

Jack Miller has already left four GP venues without points this year, and in Texas he scored just one point (9th place in the sprint). As a result, the Red Bull-KTM factory rider, who joined the Austrian team from Lenovo-Ducati with high hopes, has dropped back to 10th place in the Riders' Championship. His haul so far: 144 points. Team-mate Brad Binder has collected 249 points.

"Thriller Miller" made a strong start to the season, shining in Jerez with two third places in the sprint and Sunday race. Since then, he has sometimes shown strong performances in training, but has often fallen back in the race. The tyre choice was often wrong.

Miller's best results since the Jerez GP at the end of April are two sixth places in full-distance races. There is no doubt that the four-time MotoGP winner (1x with Marc VDS Honda, 3x with Ducati Lenovo) had imagined this season differently. This also applies to those responsible at Pierer Mobility AG.

And as Moto2 World Championship leader Pedro Acosta (19) has already secured seven victories this season and extended his championship lead (Marc VDS Kalex rider Tony Arbolino is in second place) to 63 points, the question has long since arisen: Will the Pierer Group stick to the plan and continue with Binder and Miller at Red Bull-KTM - or could Pedro Acosta be transferred to the KTM Factory Team instead of Miller. So far, Acosta has been earmarked as Augusto Fernández's team-mate in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team. Pol Espargaró will retire to the position of test and replacement rider.

KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer (51) is currently avoiding a clear answer. "Miller is planned at KTM and Acosta at GASGAS," Beirer stated today when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com.

A crystal-clear denial sounds different.

And we remember: Brad Binder, Moto3 World Champion 2016 on KTM and Moto2 Vice World Champion 2019 on KTM, was also promoted directly to the Red Bull KTM Factory Team for 2020 - alongside team leader Pol Espargaró.

This was because Zarco's seat became vacant at the time, as he decided not to continue his second year at KTM because he couldn't get to grips with the RC16.

The Pierer team is aware that in Pedro Acosta they have a first-class jewel under contract. And they don't want another exceptional talent to slip away like Jorge Martin after finishing fourth in the 2020 Moto2 World Championship in the Red Bull Ajo KTM team.

"We don't need Marc Márquez, because we have the new Márquez under contract with Pedro Acosta," explained KTM board member Hubert Trunkenpolz in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com in August.

It is therefore to be expected that there could still be a reshuffle in the Innviertel when it comes to personnel decisions for the KTM and GASGAS teams.

Even if Aki Ajo, Miller's personal manager and at the same time owner of the Red Bull-KTM Moto3 and Moto2 teams, would have little joy with this.

One can imagine that Acosta will at least insist on the new carbon chassis if he is to contest his rookie season with GASGAS-Tech3, as previously planned.