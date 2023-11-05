Marc Márquez: He has wanted a Ducati since the summer

After three plague-ridden years with Honda with no prospect of a competitive motorbike, Marc Márquez decided during the summer break that he wanted to ride a Ducati in 2024.

SPEEDWEEK.com has already suggested several times that Marc Márquez made the decision to switch brands on Sunday after his fifth crash at the Sachsenring or a week later at the Dutch TT, where he was once again unable to take part in the Moto GP race.

The 2023 German GP was certainly a turning point: Marc dominated there for years in all classes from 125cc to Moto2 to MotoGP in all weathers, and the superstar even won on this left-hand circuit in Saxony in 2021 as an injured rider with a crooked upper arm.

This time, he only managed seventh place on the grid in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, 0.604 seconds off the pace. In front of him were five Ducati and one KTM. Brother Alex was breathing down his neck with another Ducati in 8th place on the grid. No other Japanese manufacturer qualified in the top 12.

It's no wonder that Marc Márquez made plans during the summer break at the latest to look for the best motorbike in the field for 2024 - in other words, a Ducati.

Stefan Pierer, the CEO of Piere Mobility AG (with the brands KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS), revealed in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com that Marc Márquez had been offered a position at KTM several times in recent months. However, he told us in July: "We do want to become MotoGP World Champion one day. But signing a Márquez is not our way. We build up the riders ourselves, from Moto3 to Moto2. I'm not saying that signing Márquez is out of the question. But that doesn't suit us."

Pierer already told SPEEDWEEK.com in 2019 on the subject of Marc Márquez: "If he wins, it's the rider. If he loses, it's my bike."

Last summer, Stefan Pierer stated: "Exactly; nothing has changed. I also believe in our riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller."

Marc Márquez waived his Honda million-dollar salary

At the beginning of August 2023, there were clear indications that a collaboration between Marc Márquez and Ducati was on the horizon for the coming season.

To make room, the planned contract extension with Johann Zarco at Pramac Ducati was cancelled. As a result, a place was temporarily kept free for MM #93. At the time, nobody could imagine an agreement with Gresini Racing.

The fact was: Marc Márquez could only expect a release from HRC if he switched to a customer team.

It also became clear that Márquez would ride a Desmosedici for free if necessary, as his private sponsors such as Red Bull, Estrella Galicia, Allianz, Alpinestars and Shoei were spoiling him with a few million euros to keep him afloat. At HRC, he received a rumoured 18 million euros a year for three years.

"I don't believe that Marc Márquez will ride for Ducati in the future," said the sly Ducati race boss Gigi Dall'Igna in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com on 25 August. However, he also conceded: "Nothing is impossible in our sport."

In this interview, the Ducati race boss surprisingly also brought Franco Morbidelli into play as a candidate for Ducati 2024. And he was not sparing with praise for Marc Márquez, who had won no less than 44 per cent of his MotoGP races up until the fateful Jerez crash on 19 July 2020.

"We don't need to talk about how fast Marc Márquez is," emphasised Dall'Igna. "We know that very well."

At the same time, Marc Márquez had already stated in autumn 2022: "With a Ducati, all riders are fast."

The idea of transferring Marc to Pramac Ducati was ultimately rejected for two reasons. Sponsor Prima favoured an Italian (Morbidelli), and the Ducati managers did not want to offend deserving riders such as Bagnaia, Bastianini, Martin and Bezzecchi by putting the arch-rival from Spain in the second-best Ducati team.

Thanks to the solution with Gresini Racing, the Ducati managers can often claim that they never intensively pursued the commitment with Marc Márquez, that this idea originated at Gresini Racing, where they had no say in the choice of rider...

Marc Márquez's switch to Ducati is a "win-win" situation for the successful Ducati Corse team. While the squad from Borgo Panigale still had to pay a total fee of 25 million euros for three-time MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo in 2017 and 2018, a six-time MotoGP World Champion and 59-time MotoGP winner is now coming on board for a trivial sum.

The experts are unanimous: Gigi Dall'Igna will provide Marc Márquez with a GP23 with the latest Valencia-GP 2023 specification for the first tst on 28 November, i.e. a Desmosedici from stars such as Pecco Bagnaia from the Lenovo team or Jorge Martin from the Pramac racing team.

Because a Marc Márquez in top form is an asset for any manufacturer. Ducati certainly wants to keep the superstar, who has been winless for two years, in the long term.