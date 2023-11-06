MotoGP: The strange secrets of the starting numbers

Five rookies entered the MotoGP World Championship in 2022, but only one had to choose a new starting number: Gresini Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio. 2024 sees the arrival of Pedro Acosta, but the #37 is occupied by Augusto Fernández.

After 2021, Moto2 World Champion Remy Gardner and runner-up Raúl Fernández (both Tech3 KTM) moved from the second-highest class to MotoGP together with the two Ducati newcomers Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing); Darryn Binder (WITHU Yamaha RNF), on the other hand, made the big leap from the Moto3 World Championship to the premier class.

Only for "Diggia" was the promotion associated with a new start number: As an ardent fan of three-time Superbike World Champion Troy Bayliss, the now 25-year-old Roman was travelling with the number 21, which was, however, occupied by Franco Morbidelli in MotoGP. The Gresini Ducati rider therefore had to look around for an alternative and ultimately opted for the number 49.

Gardner was allowed to keep his #87 and Raúl Fernández the #25. "Bez" already had to leave his number 12 behind in the Moto3 class, but in MotoGP he was spared a further changeover and kept the #72. Darryn Binder, on the other hand, took the #40 straight from the smallest to the highest class last year.

Many other rookies were less fortunate in this respect: when the Moto2 trio of Miguel Oliveira, Pecco Bagnaia and Joan Mir were promoted to the MotoGP World Championship in 2019, their traditional starting numbers 44, 42 and 36 were already occupied in the premier class. As a result, some prominent GP riders had to change their start numbers.

Bagnaia rode alongside Jack Miller at Pramac-Ducati for the first time in 2019 and had to submit a new proposal for the race number allocation. He opted for the number 63, and the Italian is used to heartache in this regard. When he first competed in the Moto3 World Championship for Team Sky VR46, he chose the number 21 because the TV broadcaster Sky belonged to the US group "21st Century Fox".

When Bagnaia was promoted to the Moto2 class for 2017, he had to give up the number 21 again because it was confiscated by Franco Morbidelli. He decided to double up - and chose 42 instead of 21, which turned out not to be very far-sighted, as the #42 in the MotoGP class already belonged to Suzuki factory rider Alex Rins at the time. So Bagnaia added another 21 for 2019 in MotoGP and occupied the number 63, which he swapped for the number 1 as world champion in 2023. The rule is: whoever has the older rights in the respective category can keep their number.

Miguel Oliveira, who was the first Portuguese rider in the premier class in 2019, had to look for another number out of respect for his then KTM brand colleague Pol Espargaró (#44). He doubled the 44 to 88.

For 2021, Oliveira stood in the way of another MotoGP rookie with the #88. Jorge Martin, 2018 Moto3 World Champion on Gresini-Honda, had leased the number 88 in the smaller classes (Moto3 and Moto2) and had to round up to #89 as a 2021 MotoGP rookie at Pramac Ducati because of Oliveira.

Fixed starters have priority

Joan Mir, 2017 Moto3 World Champion on the Leopard Honda, was allowed to bring his traditional number 36 from Marc VDS in Moto2 to Suzuki Ecstar in MotoGP in 2019. Until then, his number 36 belonged to the Finn Mika Kallio. However, the Red Bull KTM test rider was not a permanent starter, which is why Joan Mir was allowed to take his traditional number 36 away from him under current law.

Mika Kallio displayed a "-36°" on his fairing for years. A few years ago, he used this minus sign to indicate the difference in temperature between his Finnish homeland and the heat at the first Sepang test in February, which caused him a lot of trouble.

"Instead of the #36, the number 66 was free, so I took it," explained Mika four years ago. But at the 2019 Aragón GP, Kallio took the factory KTM RC16 as a regular rider in place of the sacked Johann Zarco. This time, he chose the number 82: "I didn't really have a relationship with the #66. So I opted for the number 82, which I debuted with in the 125cc World Championship in 2001," explained Kallio.

Maverick Viñales also wanted a different number after the unsuccessful 2018 season. Because Tom Lüthi returned to the Moto2 World Championship, he took the #12 instead of the #25. "It has often brought me luck in the past," said the Spaniard at the time.

Three rookies returned to the MotoGP World Championship in 2020: Brad Binder, Alex Márquez and Iker Lecuona. Only Brad Binder had to choose a new race number because the 41 is traditionally confiscated by Aleix Espargaró. "I decided in favour of 33 because I could choose a design that reminded me of my initials BB," said the Red Bull KTM factory rider, who won his third MotoGP race.

Alex Márquez was able to continue riding the #73 at Repsol-Honda in 2020 and also took it to LCR-Honda in 2021 and Gresini Ducati in 2023. And Iker Lecuona rode with the #27, as he did in the Moto2 World Championship, a number that has not been used by any rider in the premier class since Casey Stoner retired.

Of the 2021 class newcomers, only Luca Marini (#10) was able to take his familiar Moto2 number with him. Jorge Martin switched to the #89, and as Binder continued to insist on the #33, Moto2 World Champion Enea Bastianini was given something cheaper - he chose the 23 instead of the usual 33, as the Italian was 3 years and 3 months old when he first sat on a motorbike (hence the 33) and switched to the premier class as a 23-year-old.

In 2023, Augusto Fernández was the only newcomer to the Köingsklasse and was able to keep the number 37.

And since last year's Moto2 World Champion now has the older rights, next year's rookie and GASGAS-Tech3 team-mate Pedro Acosta will probably have to relinquish his previous #37.

However, this reunion brings with it one problem: the two Spaniards usually ride with the number 37. Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta were already team-mates at Red Bull-KTM Ajo in their joint Moto2 year 2022. Acosta switched to the #51 back then, but this year he swapped it back for his preferred #37. Fernández hinted that he would also insist on the #37 in 2024. "We have to talk," announced Moto2 World Championship leader Acosta.

Incidentally, the #6 has now become a trademark for Stefan Bradl. But he began his world championship career with the number 17, with which his father Helmut became runner-up in the 250cc class in 1991. In the 2011 Moto2 World Championship year, Stefan chose the number 65 in the Kiefer team because sponsor Willy Balz offered bonds with an interest rate of 6.5%.

In MotoGP, however, the #65 was reserved for Loris Capirossi. LCR Honda team boss Lucio Cecchinello recommended a single-digit starting number for his protégé Stefan Bradl at the time, the number 6 was free...

Incidentally, unlike Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Márquez never chose the world champion's number 1 after his six MotoGP title wins. Marc once chose #93 because of his year of birth, 1993.