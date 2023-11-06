LCR Honda: Lecuona instead of Bradl at Sepang

Because Alex Rins has been advised not to ride in 2023 due to his badly healed fractures, Superbike rider Iker Lecuona is stepping in at LCR in Malaysia.

The patience of LCR Honda team manager Lucio Cecchinello has already been severely tested several times this year. Firstly, it became clear during the winter tests with Alex Rins and Taka Nakagami that the 2023 version of the Honda RC213V was not competitive either. Alex Rins went on to win the Texas GP anyway. But Honda first failed to provide him with the promised technical updates and then, at the Mugello GP (9 to 11 June), he did not get to try out any of the five Kalex chassis that Márquez and Rins had already tried out at the Monday test in Jerez on 1 May. Marc Márquez then used it in le Mans and praised the reduced tyre wear in the full-distance race.

Alex Rins then suffered an extremely complicated fracture to his tibia and fibula in the Mugello sprint, which resulted in two operations and a month-long break.

After failed comeback attempts in Japan (Stefan Bradl then stepped in after Friday practice), Rins also competed in Australia, but packed it in after Friday practice due to excessive pain. This time Stefan Bradl was unable to step in because he had to fly home on Saturday to be able to test in Jerez the following Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lucio Cecchinello was then annoyed because he did not have a replacement rider available in Thailand, as he had in Germany in June. And in Misano, HRC had sent 34-year-old Takumi Takahashi into the pits, who had not ridden a MotoGP bike for four years and lost 5.985 seconds in the first practice session on Friday.

On Saturday, the Race Direction banned him from the GP track in Santamonica for exceeding the time limit.

However, Lecuona was not available at the time due to his Superbike commitments, while Stefan Bradl competed in Misano with a wildcard.

While Lecuona never scored points in his five MotoGP races in 2023 (3x with Repsol, 2x with LCR), Stefan Bradl finished in the top 15 on Sunday in all three LCR outings this year (Assen, India and Motegi).

Nevertheless, the HRC managers have once again nominated Iker Lecuona as Rins' replacement at LCR for the upcoming Malaysian GP (10th to 12th November). He will also ride for LCR a week later in Doha. Whether Rins will return in Valencia (26 November) so that he can test the Yamaha there for the first time on Tuesday is questionable.

But Stefan Bradl will also be on site in Sepang. "I'm in Malaysia as an expert for ServusTV," reported the 33-year-old Bavarian.