Lin Jarvis (Yamaha): Need to catch up in all areas

Fabio Quartararo is putting pressure on Yamaha. If he does not have a winning bike in the pits at Sepang in February, he has threatened not to extend his contract. "We still have work to do," says Lin Jarvis.

Although Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo achieved two strong third places in India and Indonesia on Sunday, as well as a respectable sixth place in Australia, there were also setbacks in the overseas races, such as 10th place in Japan and 14th place in Australia.

The 2021 world champion and 2022 runner-up repeatedly made it clear that a grid position in the first two or three rows was extremely important for him, because otherwise he would not be able to get far enough forward in the races due to the lack of engine power. "El Diablo" also repeatedly remarked that the hard Michelin carcass for the heat races like in India and Indonesia favours the M1 Yamaha. "Because then the other manufacturers can't optimise their power on the track," he said.

However, Fabio Quartararo also made it clear that after the winter test in Sepang in February, he will know exactly whether the Yamaha will be more powerful in 2024 and whether he will therefore consider extending his contract.

The Japanese therefore hope that engine tuner Luca Marmorini and the Yamaha engineers will deliver a new "engine specification" for the Valencia test on 28 November, which Fabio will like.

Quartararo also said in Asia that he had spoken plainly with around 20 technicians at a technical debrief after Monday's test in Misano and told them that the M1 was not yet a winning bike in its current state.

"Yes, we had a debrief meeting at the end of Monday's test in Misano, there were a lot of people there," confirmed Lin Jarvis, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "It was in the office of our team trailer. Fabio shared his experiences from this test with us. The engineers asked him a lot of questions from different perspectives. There were engine engineers and chassis engineers present, as well as electronics engineers. Not all 20 people were Japanese, because I, for example, was also sitting in this meeting. I was curious and wanted to hear the exact 'technical feedback' at first hand."

So Fabio Quartararo shared his impressions of the test and spoke about the progress he felt had been made.

The Yamaha star had achieved the sixth fastest time after failing to get past third place in Q1 on Saturday with the 2023 bike and thus 13th on the grid (1.077 seconds behind Jorge Martin).

"It became clear after Fabio's report that we still have some work to do if we want to start next season in a really competitive state," said Lin Jarvis. "There is a need to catch up in all areas. We have already seen clear progress in terms of data and times, as the next stage of engine development has taken place. But the M1 engine didn't feel particularly powerful. There was no noticeable 'push'. The engine feels smoother in the lower rev range and then has a little more peak power. But we have to bear this in mind: Misano is not a track where you need a lot of top power and top speed."

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'30.602 min

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1.084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1.544