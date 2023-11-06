Pit Beirer (KTM): "We are proud of our performance"

"We've only been around for seven years, but we're now the strongest challenger to the Ducati team," summarises KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer.

"We will attack Ducati," assured KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer (51) in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com on Saturday after the full-distance race on Phillip Island/Australia. There, Brad Binder had lost second place in the finish after an attack by Johan Zarco, he dropped back to 5th place and still fought for 4th place in the finish. In Buriram/Thailand, Binder actually bravely challenged the Ducati armada again. He secured second place in the sprint and third on Sunday, only losing second place to world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia due to a track limits offence.

Ducati continues to dominate as it did last year and has already taken 14 of 17 MotoGP victories in 2023, as well as 15 pole positions. Brad Binder is safely in fourth place in the World Championship with three Grand Prix to go. KTM has firmly established itself in second place in the Constructors' Championship behind Ducati; in the Team Championship, the Austrians have made themselves comfortable in fourth place with the Red Bull KTM Factory Team (Binder, Miller) behind Pramac, Mooney VR46 and Ducati Lenovo ahead of Aprilia Racing.

KTM has also celebrated five MotoGP triumphs so far with Miguel Oliveira and two with Brad Binder.

"We have not achieved all our goals, but we are still proud of our performance. We only entered MotoGP in 2017 and are now the strongest challenger to the Ducati team; I dare to say that. They set the benchmark, chapeau! As they have eight riders, their opponents will have to ride really hard if they want to get on or near the podium. We sometimes just missed the podium in the overseas races, but now it worked out in Thailand. That's why we are deservedly second in the brand ranking. We are proud of that, because there are some well-known factories on the grid."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.