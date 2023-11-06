RNF-Aprilia star Miguel Oliveira and his wife became parents for the second time on Monday. However, the birth of son Pedro also brought complications.

Ahead of the final leg of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship overseas tour, CryptoData-RNF-Aprilia ace Miguel Oliveira enjoyed a pleasant private highlight. The five-time MotoGP race winner from Portugal became a father for the second time at the weekend.

After his almost two-year-old daughter Alice, his wife Andrea gave birth to little Pedro, making family happiness perfect for the Oliveiras too. However, the little new arrival had to struggle during his birth - there were a few complications to overcome with his breathing.

The 28-year-old Oliveira was overcome with emotion. "Our gladiator Pedro is already at home with us! The little fighter overcame his first challenge when he had breathing problems on entering the world. But he has shown that he is a champion."

The deeply devout Portuguese national hero openly expressed his relief. "God is great! Pedro is already home with daddy's sweet heart! Now we are officially a fantastic quartet!"

In the MotoGP World Championship, Oliveira is only in 15th place with 76 points three events before the end, having been repeatedly slowed down by technical problems on his Aprilia RS-GP 22.