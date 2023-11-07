Alex Márquez: "We know that we are fast"

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez crashed in the GP of Thailand. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old is looking forward to the next round of the World Championship in Malaysia with confidence. His team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio is also optimistic.

The Gresini Racing MotoGP Team scored a total of nine points in Thailand. Alex Márquez collected two of them in the sprint. The brother of MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez crashed in the GP. His team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio came away empty-handed in the sprint because the clutch on his Desmosedici GP 22 let him down. He made amends in the GP and scored seven points in ninth place.

Both Gresini Ducati riders are confident about the next round of the World Championship in Malaysia. Alex Márquez, who suffered three broken ribs in a crash in Q1 in India, initially explained in retrospect: "The weekends in Australia and Thailand were very positive in view of the injury I sustained in India."

And with regard to the upcoming test of strength at the Sepang International Circuit, the current eleventh-placed rider in the world championship says: "At the pre-season test in Sepang, we made a few adjustments to the set-up, which were helpful for me. We know that we are fast, but we still need to do some detailed work."

"But it's very good that I'll be able to line up again in Malaysia fully fit. We have to finish the season well, so we will also have to achieve consistent results at the following race weekends in Qatar and Valencia," added the 27-year-old Spaniard with a fighting spirit.

Di Giannantonio, who is just behind his team-mate in 12th position in the championship, agrees: "We have certainly been in good form recently, both in terms of results and feeling for the bike. I've made steady gains and see no reason why that should stop now. There are still three rounds of the World Championship on the programme, which are held on very different tracks, all of which I like. We will continue to work hard to finish the season with good results."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.