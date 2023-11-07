Alex Márquez: "We know that we are fast"
The Gresini Racing MotoGP Team scored a total of nine points in Thailand. Alex Márquez collected two of them in the sprint. The brother of MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez crashed in the GP. His team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio came away empty-handed in the sprint because the clutch on his Desmosedici GP 22 let him down. He made amends in the GP and scored seven points in ninth place.
Both Gresini Ducati riders are confident about the next round of the World Championship in Malaysia. Alex Márquez, who suffered three broken ribs in a crash in Q1 in India, initially explained in retrospect: "The weekends in Australia and Thailand were very positive in view of the injury I sustained in India."
And with regard to the upcoming test of strength at the Sepang International Circuit, the current eleventh-placed rider in the world championship says: "At the pre-season test in Sepang, we made a few adjustments to the set-up, which were helpful for me. We know that we are fast, but we still need to do some detailed work."
"But it's very good that I'll be able to line up again in Malaysia fully fit. We have to finish the season well, so we will also have to achieve consistent results at the following race weekends in Qatar and Valencia," added the 27-year-old Spaniard with a fighting spirit.
Di Giannantonio, who is just behind his team-mate in 12th position in the championship, agrees: "We have certainly been in good form recently, both in terms of results and feeling for the bike. I've made steady gains and see no reason why that should stop now. There are still three rounds of the World Championship on the programme, which are held on very different tracks, all of which I like. We will continue to work hard to finish the season with good results."
MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec
3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778
8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168
12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323
14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093
16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640
17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21.435
- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down
- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down
- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down
*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)
**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)
Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121
8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323
10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339
12th Mir, Honda, +10.356
13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535
16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854
OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)
MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' Championship:
1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.