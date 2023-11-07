Evolution instead of revolution: Dan Rossomondo's plans

Dorna's new Chief Commercial Officer knows that those responsible for MotoGP are already doing a lot of things right. Nevertheless, there are also aspects that can be improved, Dan Rossomondo is certain.

With Dan Rossomondo, World Cup promoter Dorna has brought in a professional as its new Chief Commercial Officer. The American comes from the popular basketball league NBA, where he worked as Senior Vice President for Global Partnerships and Media and in this role also negotiated the agreements with Disney and Warner Media Discovery, among others.

The American was brought on board to bring a breath of fresh air to a world championship that has lost its clout since the pandemic due to the popularity of Formula 1. Internally and externally, Rossomondo is seen as a kind of guru who will implement new ideas, a new and more modern management structure and, above all, make the spectacle of MotoGP more profitable.

Some of these expectations have been realised, but those who expected a shake-up in MotoGP cannot hide a certain disappointment. At the moment, Rossomondo has been watching and listening rather than getting involved. For good reason, as Rossomondo explains in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

"I took on the job because I thought that some things could be improved. But I thought from the start that this sport is fantastic. The people are incredibly nice and smart. That's why I say: I can help, but I'm not sure I can solve the world's problems. We can leave that to others. I will just see that we keep improving," says the Dorna CCO.

"I would say that I am lucky that Carmelo Ezpeleta has given me a lot of freedom to learn what is going on. I spend a lot of time in the paddock. You see me walking up and down there, talking to people and trying to understand the business. I'm in no way an expert on the technical side, and I don't think I ever will be. But I try to learn. I spent some time with Lucio (Cecchinello) and Gino (Borsoi) to learn more about the bikes. Every time I talk to Gigi Dall'Igna and I can ask him a question, I renew. Because I need to understand the technical side of the sport, at least to some extent," says Rossomondo.

"On the commercial side, I want to finish the season first, which will happen in Valencia in November. I have already started to make some plans for internal changes. This is the important part because, as I said, we are already doing so many things really well. My changes will therefore be evolutionary, not revolutionary. There won't be an explosion, but some things are already visible," adds Rossomondo, making it clear: "It's not about me and my ideas being dictated to the organisation. It's the organisation, the other people who want to do other things, using me as a means to say: 'Dan is here. There's a new approach. Let's do different things."

"The sprint podium, the fan zone, the monster fan zone in Barcelona, the DJ podiums in Mugello, Misano and Catalunya, bringing the sport to the fans - it's all a huge success! Unbelievable! It took a lot of work, but it's amazing that we have such a great interaction with the fans," enthuses the CCO. "I would say that we are trying to make the sport accessible to more fans. For example, we brought the bikes to Milan before the weekend in Mugello. And I'm also a bit more active on the social media platform X than others, and that's because I want to engage with people and hear their opinions on what's possible for the sport. At some point there will be a push from the top on how the sport can be commercialised. But often the best ideas come from fans, journalists and riders," he adds.

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.