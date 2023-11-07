Valentino Rossi will also compete in the Gulf 12 Hour in 2023

Valentino Rossi will return to the Gulf 12 Hour, the season finale of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, in 2023. He already successfully took part in the race during his active MotoGP days.

At the season finale of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi on 10 December 2023, BMW and the three BMW M works drivers Philipp Eng, Sheldon van der Linde and Dries Vanthoor will fight for the titles in the manufacturers' and drivers' standings. Valentino Rossi will drive the #46 BMW M4 GT3 of BMW M Team WRT at the Yas Marina Circuit for the first time.

In total, BMW M Team WRT will field two cars and six BMW M works drivers. In the #32 BMW M4 GT3, Eng and van der Linde will be supported in their title chase by Charles Weerts (BEL). In the #46 BMW M4 GT3, Rossi and title contender Vanthoor will be joined by Nick Yelloly (GBR).

Rossi previously took part in the race on the Formula 1 circuit in Abu Dhabi in 2019 and 2021. He contested the race in a Ferrari from Kessel Racing with his friend Alessio "Uccio" Salucci and half-brother Luca Marini. In 2019, he won the Pro-Am class and in 2021, the three drivers finished fourth overall. He was also due to race for the Swiss team in 2022, but missed out due to a Covid-19 infection.

Ahead of the final IGTC race of the season, BMW is in first place in the manufacturers' standings with 133 points, but only nine points ahead of Mercedes. With the Kyalami 9 Hour (RSA), the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (BEL) and the Indianapolis 8 Hour (USA), BMW M Motorsport teams have won three out of four IGTC races this season. Only Bathurst (AUS) at the start of the season failed to deliver a podium. After wins at Spa-Francorchamps and Indianapolis and second place at Kyalami, Eng is now eight points behind leader Jules Gounon (FRA, Mercedes) in the drivers' standings. Van der Linde and Vanthoor, who won together with Eng at Indianapolis a few weeks ago, follow six points behind in third place.

Comments on the Gulf 12 Hours:

Andreas Roos (Head of BMW M Motorsport): "It's great to be able to fight for titles once again at the end of such a long and eventful season. The 2023 Intercontinental GT Challenge was and is a fantastic journey across five continents that has brought us great victories in Kyalami, Indianapolis and, above all, at the season highlight in Spa-Francorchamps. We can already say that our involvement in this racing series has more than paid off. Many thanks to our victorious teams WRT and ROWE Racing for their commitment, to our drivers for their top performances and to all our colleagues at BMW M Motorsport. Now we want to crown the year in Abu Dhabi with the titles in the manufacturers' and drivers' standings!"

Philipp Eng (#32 BMW M4 GT3): "I'm delighted to be in the title fight in Abu Dhabi. The circuit is a lot of fun. It has changed a bit since I was last there in 2013, but I think it should suit the strengths of our BMW M4 GT3. I have great team-mates and a great team. Of course, the competition is strong, but our chances are good."

Valentino Rossi (#46 BMW M4 GT3): "I'm really looking forward to returning to the Yas Marina Circuit. I have competed in this race in the past with a Ferrari. It was a great race and we finished third overall. I really enjoyed it, the track is fantastic. This year, the standard in this race will be much higher because there are a lot of fast cars and a lot of works drivers. We'll see how our performance is. I can't wait to drive the BMW M4 GT3 at the Yas Marina Circuit. It will be great fun."