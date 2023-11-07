Marc Márquez about Sepang: "It's going to be tough"

The race weekend in Buriram went well for Marc Márquez with fourth place in the sprint and sixth in the GP. Nevertheless, the Repsol Honda star is not expecting an easy game in the next test of strength in Malaysia.

After the Grand Prix at the Chang International Circuit, Marc Márquez complained about the high tyre wear. Nevertheless, he was satisfied with his points haul. Thanks to fourth place in the sprint and sixth place in the GP on Sunday, he left Thailand with 16 fresh world championship points.

The third-to-last showdown at the Sepang International Circuit is now on the programme and the eight-time world champion has already been victorious three times on the 5.543 km track: in 2010 he won in the 125cc class, and in 2014 and 2018 he prevailed against the competition in the MotoGP class. He has also finished on the podium twice: in 2013 and 2019, he crossed the finish line in second place.

Nevertheless, the current fourteenth-placed rider in the world championship is expecting a difficult race weekend. He explains: "Three intense race weekends await us at the end of the season. The first of these will take place in Sepang and the track there is always a challenge for us."

"We have been strong in some of the recent races, but to be honest I expect the weekend in Sepang to be tough. The longer corners have been rather difficult for us this year, but of course I will leave no stone unturned and see what is possible. I want to tackle the last part of the season with a good race," added the 30-year-old Spaniard.

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.