Pol Espargaró on Sepang: "A difficult track"

GASGAS-Tech3 rider Pol Espargaró crossed the finish line in last place in the Thailand GP. The Spaniard is not expecting any miracles at the upcoming race weekend at the Sepang International Circuit either.

The consequences of the serious Portugal crash suffered by Pol Espargaró at the end of March were also felt at the recent GP in Thailand. The Spaniard from the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team explained before the start of the race weekend: "I've had a malfunction in my body since the Portugal crash; some nerves activate certain muscles at the wrong time."

"The muscles then don't recover very quickly, especially on the left side of my body. Sometimes there is also pain. I'm tense, my left shoulder is higher than my right. This is clearly visible and is caused by the neck and shoulder blade. The heat exacerbates these problems," complained the 32-year-old, who will take on the role of test and replacement rider for the Pierer Group in 2024.

The younger of the two Espargaró brothers knows that a difficult assignment also awaits him in Malaysia. He says of the upcoming test of strength in Sepang, which heralds the final phase of the season with three rounds of the World Championship on three consecutive race weekends: "After three races in a row, the week at home really did us good."

"The events in Indonesia and Thailand were a real challenge due to the high temperatures. And my physical condition made me feel it even more. I know that Malaysia will also be tough, even though I hope to feel better with the one-week break from racing," added Pol.

"Sepang has always been a difficult place for me, but I was very competitive there in the winter tests. However, the bike has changed a lot since then, so I can't really say what to expect. Anyway, there are three weekends left on the programme before this special season comes to an end and I hope to have fun on the bike in all the remaining races," explained the 2013 Moto2 World Champion.

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.