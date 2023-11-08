Yamaha: More development work in Europe in future

Yamaha wants to build a winning bike for 2024 and retain Fabio Quartararo for the long term. That is why there is a three-year plan. "We will move a large part of the 'bike development' to Europe," reveals Lin Jarvis.

Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo is in ninth place after 17 of 20 Grand Prix in the MotoGP World Championship. This is far below his expectations, as he won three MotoGP races in 2020, five in 2021 and three in 2022, but the Frenchman has been winless in the premier class since the 2022 Sachsenring GP. So far this season, 'El Diablo' has only managed three third places in the full-distance races - in Texas, India and Indonesia.

Honda and Yamaha are now hoping for new technical concessions that will allow them to develop their MotoGP bikes more quickly. There is talk of more test days, more tyres and possibly even a third aero body version per season. But so far Ducati, Aprilia and KTM have been reluctant to do so. At least there is no consensus on how far the Japanese should be accommodated.

Aprilia Racing and Pierer Mobility AG are even longing for "negative concessions" for Ducati in order to counter the superiority of the Desmosedici (eight bikes in the 22-man field, top three in the Riders' World Championship, 14 of 17 races won, 15 pole positions).

"It is obvious that we need to improve the M1 Yamaha in the areas of aerodynamics. Engine and chassis," summarises Lin Jarvis, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Fabio Quartararo has already put the rod in the window for the Yamaha managers and clearly told them that he will look for a new employer if there is no promising 2024 factory Yamaha in the pits at the Sepang test in February. Because he wants to fight for victories and the world championship title again. The 25-year-old will be completing his sixth MotoGP season with Yamaha in 2024.

"I don't want to confirm that the Sepang test will be a critical time. Because the term 'critical' seems a bit exaggerated to me in this context," explained Lin Jarvis. "But I agree that it will be an important test because it's the last real test. There is another one after that, but Malaysia will be the key point after the winter where we see how much progress has been made. The Sepang test is also important because it will determine the final engine specification for the whole 2024 season and the first aero package."

"In my opinion, all negotiations about the future will take place during the first third of the season. So for me, the time until the Dutch TT in Assen will be quite critical," added Jarvis.

"I think Fabio will base his decision on different aspects. Firstly, he will consider the status of development and assess whether the bike will be competitive in 2024 or not. Secondly, what confirmed plans we have for further development in 2025 and 2026 will play a role. Normally a rider will sign for two years next year, that's the typical approach. So the progress we have made and the guaranteed ideas, concepts and commitments we have made for the next two years will be important. In addition, there will be much more clarity in the restructuring of our organisation before the Sepang test. We have a lot of ideas that we are looking at, but most of them are confidential."

Jarvis: "We are trying very hard"

"We understand the situation and are aware of how important motorbike development is for 2024," Lin Jarvis admitted to SPEEDWEEK.com. "We are trying very hard. Our Japanese colleagues are working with European partners. We will shift a larger part of the 'bike development' to Europe. Because the 'turn around time' here is faster. In addition, the expertise in Europe is greater in some areas, especially in the field of aerodynamics and engine design, the companies here are very strong."

"We're working on it, that's for sure," says the Yamaha race boss confidently. "We are stepping on the gas. We know where we stand and where we need to tackle. The question is: How quickly can we become fully competitive again in terms of technical level?"

"As far as the riders are concerned, Fabio is clearly our best rider at the moment. We also have high expectations of Alex Rins for next year. I think we have a strong rider duo for the 2024 championship. We have two riders that we would also like to see at Yamaha in 2025 and 2026. But everything will depend on our strength in the first half of next season," said the Englishman.

