Exclusive: GP riders plan new "Riders Association"

The MotoGP riders have recently been criticised for the sprints, the gravel beds in Portimão and the many injuries. That's why a new interest group is to be created.

For many years, the GP riders have been able to voice their opinions, express their wishes, make suggestions for improving safety and make concrete proposals in the Safety Commission, which meets at every Grand Prix on Friday at 6.30 pm. But in contrast to the organisers, the world federation, the team association IRTA and Dorna Sports S.L. as the holder of the commercial GP rights, the riders no longer have any organised representation of their interests or a "Riders Association" as they used to.

Their dialogue partners at Dorna, FIM and the teams often have other commercial interests - for example because of the TV rights. Conflicts of interest can also arise for the teams and factories, for example when it comes to GP cancellations due to inclement weather, because this would reduce or even forfeit a rider's chances in the World Championship.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and his son Carlos as Chief Sporting Officer have always listened to the concerns of the riders, and Valentino Rossi in particular has always been listened to due to his popularity and personality.

Nevertheless, there has been repeated criticism from the riders recently, especially regarding new circuits such as the KymiRing and the illegal gravel beds in Portimão 2023, although the Portuguese Grand Prix has been held there since 2020, but apparently the Portuguese FIM President Jorge Viegas did not look too closely.

There were also discussions about the safety of the Buddh Circuit in India. The track was included in the calendar, although the new FIM Safety Officer Tomé Alonso admitted last August that he had been there in November 2022 and that he had objected to turns 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 13 and 14 at the time.

Aleix Espargaró explained in Misano two weeks before the India GP. "If the track is not safe, we won't ride."

The GP riders had become somewhat wary because Tomé Alonso had replaced Italian Franco Uncini as FIM Safety Officer before the 2023 season after 18 years - and is a nephew of Dorna boss Carmelo Ezpeleta.

The sudden introduction of sprint races at all Grand Prix races in 2023 also caused displeasure among the majority of MotoGP riders. The riders in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, on the other hand, were annoyed by the cancellation of the warm-up sessions on Sunday.

Before Dorna bought responsibility for GP sport from the FIM and now finances the association for MotoGP and SBK with approx. 12 million a year, there was a strong riders' association with ringleaders such as Kenny Roberts and Barry Sheene, who even wanted to found a pirate series without FIM sanction called the "World Series" in 1979, because the self-important FIM officials were still acting without consideration for riders, teams and factories and were organising the World Championship as amateurishly as a May Day march or a ploughing world championship.

After the 1991 season, the time had finally come: the teams and riders staged a coup, they brought Dorna and Bernie Ecclestone on board, the number of world championship classes was reduced from six to three, the FIM lost its power in 1992 - and sold it to Dorna and Ecclestone's company Two Wheel Promotions, which was swallowed up by Dorna a year later for 52 million US dollars. Since then, Dorna has also made the contracts with the organisers and the FIM is only allowed to interfere in the podium ceremonies.

In the course of the past season, there were also frequent disagreements between the riders and the often incomprehensible decisions of the FIM MotoGP Steward Panel, because this body repeatedly applies different standards for comparable offences.

The growing number of Grand Prix races and the increasing number of injuries are also causing displeasure among the stars. In 2023, after 17 Grand Prix, not a single full-distance MotoGP race with all 22 regular riders took place!

That is why it has now been leaked at the overseas events that the riders want to form a new "Riders Association" again. Sylvain Guintoli, 2014 Superbike World Champion on Aprilia, MotoGP test rider at Suzuki Ecstar until the end of 2022 and now working as a TV pundit for the British pay-TV channel TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports), is the planned rider spokesman because the Frenchman also speaks perfect English. He is also a rider in the World Endurance Championship.

These plans have not gone unnoticed by Dorna. "I am aware of these plans, but I do not know the exact intentions," explained Carlos Ezpeleta when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com.

Franco Uncini, 500cc World Champion 1982 on Suzuki and once one of the pioneers of safe race tracks during his active days with colleagues such as Sito Pons and Jorge "Aspar" Martinez, does not want to accept the plans of the current GP riders. "I can't imagine that this is true. The wishes of the MotoGP riders are very much taken into account today. The Safety Commission is their mouthpiece; all concerns can be voiced there."