Marco Bezzecchi: "Sepang could be in our favour"
Marco Bezzecchi struggled through the recent GP weekends in pain after suffering a broken right collarbone in a training accident at the Ranch on 7th October.
The only race-free weekend of this intense final spurt of six Grands Prix in seven weeks was particularly good for the Italian from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. "Having a full week to recover was really good after three exhausting weeks. I rested, recovered as well as possible and recharged my batteries. I'm ready to tackle the final races of the season in the best possible way." "Bez" is now focussing on the decisive tests of strength in Sepang, Doha and Valencia.
"Sepang is one of my favourite tracks in this final phase of the season, along with a few others - very fast and with long straights, this aspect could suit our technical package. It won't be easy, but we will give everything to be among the main protagonists from now until Valencia," announced the Ducati GP22 rider, who has already won three Grands Prix in 2023.
Bezzecchi goes into the final triple of the 2023 MotoGP season 79 points behind, so the VR46 protégé, who turns 25 on Sunday, must give himself a birthday present at the Malaysian GP and make up points on world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia if he wants to keep his outsider's chances of winning the world title alive. In order to have at least a mathematical chance at the penultimate Grand Prix in Doha (19th November), he must not be more than 74 points behind from Sepang.
MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec
3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778
8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168
12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323
14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093
16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640
17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +21.435
- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down
- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down
- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down
*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)
**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)
Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121
8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323
10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339
12th Mir, Honda, +10.356
13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535
16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854
OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)
MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' Championship:
1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.