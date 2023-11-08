Marco Bezzecchi: "Sepang could be in our favour"

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) is in third place in the MotoGP title race ahead of this weekend's Sepang GP, at least mathematically. The short break was good for his shoulder, which was operated on a month ago.

Marco Bezzecchi struggled through the recent GP weekends in pain after suffering a broken right collarbone in a training accident at the Ranch on 7th October.

The only race-free weekend of this intense final spurt of six Grands Prix in seven weeks was particularly good for the Italian from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. "Having a full week to recover was really good after three exhausting weeks. I rested, recovered as well as possible and recharged my batteries. I'm ready to tackle the final races of the season in the best possible way." "Bez" is now focussing on the decisive tests of strength in Sepang, Doha and Valencia.

"Sepang is one of my favourite tracks in this final phase of the season, along with a few others - very fast and with long straights, this aspect could suit our technical package. It won't be easy, but we will give everything to be among the main protagonists from now until Valencia," announced the Ducati GP22 rider, who has already won three Grands Prix in 2023.

Bezzecchi goes into the final triple of the 2023 MotoGP season 79 points behind, so the VR46 protégé, who turns 25 on Sunday, must give himself a birthday present at the Malaysian GP and make up points on world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia if he wants to keep his outsider's chances of winning the world title alive. In order to have at least a mathematical chance at the penultimate Grand Prix in Doha (19th November), he must not be more than 74 points behind from Sepang.

