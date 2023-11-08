Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): "Next year in my head"

Fabio Quartararo is out of the MotoGP title fight for the first time in three years, so the Yamaha factory rider has a clear goal in the final triple of the season, starting with the Malaysian GP in Sepang.

In his rookie season in the premier class of MotoGP, Fabio Quartararo was already on pole position in Sepang in 2019, but he only achieved his first podium finish at the Malaysian GP last year in third place. Three third places (in Texas, India and Indonesia) are also the 2021 champion's best performance of the season to date, and as ninth in the World Championship, he has long been calling on Yamaha to focus on development for the future.

"Sepang is a particularly good track to better understand where we can improve - already with next year in mind, which is not so far away," confirmed the 24-year-old Frenchman ahead of the upcoming Malaysian GP. "Of course, these last three Grands Prix are also very important and we will focus on getting the best possible results, as always. But at the same time, we also have to make sure that we prepare as well as we can for 2024."

After all: "Overall, I'm quite happy with how things are going. We usually struggle towards the end of the season, but we're doing well this year. I want to continue like this," added "El Diablo".

Team manager Massimo Meregalli agreed with his hopeful: "We will be multitasking - we can already work towards 2024, but on the other hand we can also continue to go full throttle for the sprints and races in order to achieve good results."

The Sepang International Circuit is a good track for this. Yamaha has celebrated six victories on the 5.543-kilometre circuit 50 kilometres south of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur - four thanks to Valentino Rossi (2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010) and one each with Max Biaggi (2002) and Maverick Viñales (2019).

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.